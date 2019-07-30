Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Pound Pushed Toward Historic Low as Investors Worry Over Brexit

The new U.K. government's strident line on Brexit negotiations is pummeling the pound, reflecting increased investor fears the country could crash out of the European Union without an exit agreement. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume With No Breakthroughs in Sight

Chinese and U.S. negotiators resumed trade talks, taking tentative steps to overcome mutual mistrust and limited political appetite for a breakthrough agreement after weeks of recriminations. 

 
Stocks Fall on Trade Concerns

U.S. stocks slipped after President Trump warned of difficulties in trade talks with China. 

 
Confident Consumers Keep Spending Amid Soft Inflation

U.S. consumers continued to spend and maintained confidence heading into the summer while inflation remained soft, according to data that will likely reinforce the Federal Reserve's expected decision to lower interest rates. 

 
Home-Price Gains Continued to Slow in May

The growth of U.S. home prices slowed again in May, as the housing market continues to moderate during what has been a relatively weak year for sales. 

 
U.K. Audit Regulator Steps Up Enforcement Efforts

The Financial Reporting Council nearly tripled its fines in the year ended March and closed more cases than in the previous year. The efforts come amid increased scrutiny over the quality of U.K. audits. 

 
Copper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede

Copper prices slid again Tuesday after President Trump increased pressure on China in a series of tweets, a potential setback for investors hoping that the world's two largest economies can quickly reach a trade agreement. 

 
Markets Are Eerily Quiet Right Now

Markets are enjoying an exceptional period of calm, one that some investors are betting will persist. 

 
Undeclared Currency War: How ECB Forces Fed's Hand

When Federal Reserve policy makers gather in Washington this week to weigh cutting interest rates, a big part of their decision will already have been made-in Frankfurt. 

 
Board Steps Up Its Scrutiny of Financial Planners

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards is upgrading its scrutiny of financial planners and appointing a task force to review its enforcement and disclosure procedures.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.91789 Delayed Quote.1.42%
LME COPPER CASH -0.11% 5943 End-of-day quote.1.78%
