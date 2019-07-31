China Data Suggest Economy Is Still Weak, Boosting Case for Beijing Support

An official gauge of China's manufacturing activity picked up in July, though it remained anemic, building the case for fresh policy support from Beijing to counter economic headwinds.

U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume With No Breakthroughs in Sight

Chinese and U.S. negotiators resumed trade talks, taking tentative steps to overcome mutual mistrust and limited political appetite for a breakthrough agreement after weeks of recriminations.

U.K. Audit Regulator Steps Up Enforcement Efforts

The Financial Reporting Council nearly tripled its fines in the year ended March and closed more cases than in the previous year. The efforts come amid increased scrutiny over the quality of U.K. audits.

Board Steps Up Its Scrutiny of Financial Planners

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards is upgrading its scrutiny of financial planners and appointing a task force to review its enforcement and disclosure procedures.

Pound Pushed Toward Historic Low as Investors Worry Over Brexit

The new U.K. government's strident line on Brexit negotiations is pummeling the pound, reflecting increased investor fears the country could crash out of the European Union without an exit agreement.

Confident Consumers Keep Spending Amid Soft Inflation

U.S. consumers continued to spend and maintained confidence heading into the summer while inflation remained soft, according to data that will likely reinforce the Federal Reserve's expected decision to lower interest rates.

Home-Price Gains Continued to Slow in May

The growth of U.S. home prices slowed again in May, as the housing market continues to moderate during what has been a relatively weak year for sales.

Stocks Fall on Trade Concerns

U.S. stocks slipped after President Trump warned of difficulties in trade talks with China.

Copper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede

Copper prices slid again Tuesday after President Trump increased pressure on China in a series of tweets, a potential setback for investors hoping that the world's two largest economies can quickly reach a trade agreement.

Markets Are Eerily Quiet Right Now

Markets are enjoying an exceptional period of calm, one that some investors are betting will persist.