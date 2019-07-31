Fed Cuts Rates by a Quarter Point in Precautionary Move

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point-the first reduction since 2008-in a preemptive strike to cushion the economy from a global slowdown and escalating trade tensions.

U.S. Private Sector Added 156,000 Jobs in July

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. added 156,000 jobs in July, according to the ADP National Employment Report, and showed job growth across businesses of all sizes.

Stocks Move Lower After Fed Cuts Rates

U.S. stocks edged lower after the Federal Reserve said it would cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply last week, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Natural-Gas Prices Rise as Investors Lock in Profits

Natural-gas prices shot higher Wednesday, as some investors locked in profits on bearish bets a day ahead of weekly inventory data.

Chicago Business Barometer Fell Further in July

The Chicago Business Barometer fell in July, continuing a decline from June and marking the second reading below 50 in the last 30 months.

Slow Progress in Trade Talks Is Partly a Result of China's New Tactic to Wait

Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly thinks waiting may produce a more favorable agreement.

Treasury Expects to Ramp Up Borrowing Following Suspension of Debt Ceiling

The Treasury Department said it expects to ramp up borrowing as soon as the president signs a bill suspending the borrowing limit in order to replenish the government's depleted cash balance.

U.S. Employment Costs Rose 0.6% in Second Quarter

Compensation for U.S. workers grew more slowly in the second quarter, running counter to economists' expectation for low unemployment to put upward pressure on wages and benefits.

Investors Find Ways to Play a Fed Rate Cut

The expected Federal Reserve rate cut is prompting investors and financial advisers to reposition portfolios, including buying stocks, in order to yield more income.