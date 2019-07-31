Fed Cuts Rates by a Quarter Point in Precautionary Move

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point-the first reduction since 2008-in a pre-emptive strike to cushion the economy from a global slowdown and escalating trade tensions.

Workers' Pay Gains Level Off

Compensation gains for U.S. workers continued to outpace inflation in the second quarter, but those increases leveled off. Economists' have offered wide-ranging theories for why wages haven't accelerated more quickly.

Stocks Fall as Powell Signals Patience on Rate Cuts

Major U.S. stock indexes slid after the Federal Reserve showed caution on future interest-rate cuts shortly after the central bank eased rates for the first time in a decade.

Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Its Benchmark Interest Rate

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for the first time in 16 months amid sputtering economic growth, high unemployment and slow inflation.

U.S. Private Sector Added 156,000 Jobs in July

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. added 156,000 jobs in July, according to the ADP National Employment Report, and showed job growth across businesses of all sizes.

Brazil's Guedes Says Trade Talks With U.S. Are Under Way

Brazil's economy minister said that talks are officially under way for a trade deal with the U.S. The confirmation came after a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in the Brazilian capital.

Natural-Gas Prices Rise as Investors Lock in Profits

Natural-gas prices shot higher Wednesday, as some investors locked in profits on bearish bets a day ahead of weekly inventory data.

Chicago Business Barometer Fell Further in July

The Chicago Business Barometer fell in July, continuing a decline from June and marking the second reading below 50 in the last 30 months.

Slow Progress in Trade Talks Is Partly a Result of China's New Tactic to Wait

Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly thinks waiting may produce a more favorable agreement.

Treasury Expects to Ramp Up Borrowing Following Suspension of Debt Ceiling

The Treasury Department said it expects to ramp up borrowing as soon as the president signs a bill suspending the borrowing limit in order to replenish the government's depleted cash balance.