News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/01/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Fed Cuts Rates by a Quarter Point in Precautionary Move

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point-the first reduction since 2008-in a pre-emptive strike to cushion the economy from a global slowdown and escalating trade tensions. 

 
China July Caixin Manufacturing PMI Slightly Higher

Activity at China's factories showed signs of recovery in July though it continued to contract, a private gauge indicated, echoing the trend in the government's data. 

 
BOJ Deputy Gov Says Pre-Emptive Easing Is Possible

Japan's central bank may possibly join the global wave of pre-emptive monetary easing to shield the country from a potential slowdown in the world economy, Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya said Thursday. 

 
Brazil's Guedes Says Trade Talks With U.S. Are Under Way

Brazil's economy minister said that talks are officially under way for a trade deal with the U.S. The confirmation came after a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in the Brazilian capital. 

 
Workers' Pay Gains Level Off

Compensation gains for U.S. workers continued to outpace inflation in the second quarter, but those increases leveled off. Economists' have offered wide-ranging theories for why wages haven't accelerated more quickly. 

 
Stocks Fall as Powell Signals Patience on Rate Cuts

Major U.S. stock indexes slid after the Federal Reserve showed caution on future interest-rate cuts shortly after the central bank eased rates for the first time in a decade. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Rise as Investors Lock in Profits

Natural-gas prices shot higher Wednesday, as some investors locked in profits on bearish bets a day ahead of weekly inventory data. 

 
Chicago Business Barometer Fell Further in July

The Chicago Business Barometer fell in July, continuing a decline from June and marking the second reading below 50 in the last 30 months. 

 
Slow Progress in Trade Talks Is Partly a Result of China's New Tactic to Wait

Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly thinks waiting may produce a more favorable agreement. 

 
Investors Find Ways to Play a Fed Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve rate cut is prompting investors and financial advisers to reposition portfolios, including buying stocks, in order to yield more income.

