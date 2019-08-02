Trump's Tariff Threat to China Hits Global Markets

Global stocks followed U.S. markets lower after President Trump threatened to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports.

Trump, China and the Fed

President Trump's latest round of tariffs is unlikely to egg China into major concessions-but it could have big implications for interest rates and currency markets.

China Says Latest Trump Tariffs Not the Right Method to Resolve Trade Frictions

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that the latest tariff penalty on Chinese goods imposed by U.S. government is not the right method to resolve trade frictions, according to local media.

Japan Ratchets Up Trade Dispute With South Korea

Japan removed South Korea from a list of preferential trading partners, widening a rift between the two U.S. allies that Tokyo says has become unbridgeable owing to a dispute over World War II reparations.

Trump Tweets Crush Oil Market as Prices Fall Nearly 8%

Oil prices sank almost 8%, their biggest drop since February 2015, after President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Treasury Yield Hits Lowest Level Since 2016 Vote

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note recorded its largest one-day decline in more than a year after President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Fed Pick Shelton Says Other Countries Are 'Cheating' by Devaluing Currencies

One of President Trump's latest picks for the Federal Reserve Board, conservative economic commentator Judy Shelton, said foreign countries are devaluing their currencies to prop up their economies.

Senate Passes Two-Year Spending Deal That Suspends Debt Ceiling

A two-year agreement to raise federal spending and at the same time lift the government's borrowing limit will go to the president's desk after it passed the Senate with more Democrats voting for it than Republicans.

BOE Chief Warns Messy Brexit Would Pressure Global Economy

An abrupt and messy split between the U.K. and the EU would heap further pressure on a global economy beset by slowing growth and tensions over trade, said the U.K.'s central bank chief, in a rare warning on the potential effects of Brexit beyond Britain's shores.

Wet Weather Swamps Farm Suppliers

Record-breaking rains continue to vex the agricultural industry, adding hundreds of millions of dollars in costs for grain traders and crop-seed suppliers.