Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 04:16pm BST
U.S. Economy Added 164,000 Jobs in July

Employers added jobs at a steady pace in July and unemployment held at a historically low level, signs of an assured labor market despite a broader cooling of economic momentum. 

 
Tariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner

Escalating tariff disputes between Washington and Beijing cost China its position as the U.S.'s top trading partner in the first half of the year, as exports and imports between the two largest economies fell sharply. 

 
Stocks Fall as Tariff Threats Outweigh Jobs Numbers

U.S. stocks fell, as investors overlooked an in-line jobs report and focused on earlier threats by President Trump to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Doesn't See 'Clear and Compelling Case' for Interest-Rate Cut

One of the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified his view based on the current state of the economy and financial system risks. 

 
Consumers Remain Positive in July Despite Uncertainties

U.S. household sentiment ticked slightly higher in July, holding at a high level despite trade uncertainties, the University of Michigan said Friday. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Rose 0.6% in June

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 0.6% to a seasonally adjusted $493.82 billion in June, the first increase since March, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.8% increase. 

 
Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time

Investors face having to pay to lend to the German government at every single maturity after yields on the country's longest-term bond dipped into negative territory. 

 
China Faces Limited Options to Retaliate to Latest U.S. Threat

China threatened to retaliate if the U.S. moves to place fresh tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, though Beijing faces limited options to strike back without hurting its economy. 

 
One Cheer for Low Rates

The notion that falling interest rates are good for stocks is based on some flimsy logic. 

 
Canada Exports, Imports Fall in June

Canadian exports and imports fell by the most in two years in June, as activity in crude-oil markets weighed on both sales abroad and foreign purchases. Still, the country recorded a trade surplus for a second straight month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.41% 62.27 Delayed Quote.17.80%
WTI 2.37% 55.52 Delayed Quote.25.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37aKudlow sidesteps comment on report that Trump could delay, block tariff on Chinese goods
RE
11:35aN.Y. Fed model slashes U.S. third-quarter GDP estimate below 2%
RE
11:33aIreland's finances continue to improve in July
RE
11:31aOil prices bounce nearly 3% after plummeting on Trump's tariff plan
RE
11:30aMARGARET WOOD HASSAN : Senator Hassan, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Measure to Protect American Consumers, Small Businesses and Manufacturers from Costly Tariffs
PU
11:25aNigerian union suspends industrial action planned over Chevron dispute
RE
11:23aOil prices bounce nearly 3% after plummeting on Trump's tariff plan
RE
11:18aU.S. Economy Maintains Steady Jobs Growth -- Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
2Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper
5ABB LTD : ABB : supports China's solar energy program, delivering digital solutions to harness maximum heat fr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group