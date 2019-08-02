U.S. Economy Added 164,000 Jobs in July

Employers added jobs at a steady pace in July and unemployment held at a historically low level, signs of an assured labor market despite a broader cooling of economic momentum.

Tariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner

Escalating tariff disputes between Washington and Beijing cost China its position as the U.S.'s top trading partner in the first half of the year, as exports and imports between the two largest economies fell sharply.

Stocks Fall as Tariff Threats Outweigh Jobs Numbers

U.S. stocks fell, as investors overlooked an in-line jobs report and focused on earlier threats by President Trump to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports.

Fed's Rosengren Doesn't See 'Clear and Compelling Case' for Interest-Rate Cut

One of the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified his view based on the current state of the economy and financial system risks.

Consumers Remain Positive in July Despite Uncertainties

U.S. household sentiment ticked slightly higher in July, holding at a high level despite trade uncertainties, the University of Michigan said Friday.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose 0.6% in June

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 0.6% to a seasonally adjusted $493.82 billion in June, the first increase since March, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.8% increase.

Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time

Investors face having to pay to lend to the German government at every single maturity after yields on the country's longest-term bond dipped into negative territory.

China Faces Limited Options to Retaliate to Latest U.S. Threat

China threatened to retaliate if the U.S. moves to place fresh tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, though Beijing faces limited options to strike back without hurting its economy.

One Cheer for Low Rates

The notion that falling interest rates are good for stocks is based on some flimsy logic.

Canada Exports, Imports Fall in June

Canadian exports and imports fell by the most in two years in June, as activity in crude-oil markets weighed on both sales abroad and foreign purchases. Still, the country recorded a trade surplus for a second straight month.