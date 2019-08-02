Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/02/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Rosengren Doesn't See 'Clear and Compelling Case' for Interest-Rate Cut

One of the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified his view based on the current state of the economy and financial system risks. 

 
Stocks on Pace for Worst Week in Months on Trade Threats

An escalation in trade tensions sent major stock indexes around the world tumbling, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note touched its lowest level since the 2016 presidential election. 

 
U.S. Economy Maintains Steady Jobs Growth

Employers added jobs at a steady pace in July and unemployment held at a historically low level, providing a solid foundation for the decadelong U.S. expansion at a time of global headwinds. 

 
U.S. Consumers Remained Positive in July

U.S. household sentiment ticked slightly higher in July, holding at a high level despite trade uncertainties, according to a University of Michigan survey. 

 
Tariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner

Escalating tariff disputes between Washington and Beijing cost China its spot as the U.S.'s top trading partner in the first half of the year, as exports and imports between the two largest economies fell sharply. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was down by 6 this week to 770, Baker Hughes, reported. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Rose 0.6% in June

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 0.6% to a seasonally adjusted $493.82 billion in June, the first increase since March, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.8% increase. 

 
Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time

Investors spooked by a revival of trade tensions piled into safe assets on Friday, pushing 30-year German government yields into negative territory for the first time. 

 
China Faces Limited Options to Retaliate to Latest U.S. Threat

China threatened to retaliate if the U.S. moves to place fresh tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, though Beijing faces limited options to strike back without hurting its economy. 

 
One Cheer for Low Rates

The notion that falling interest rates are good for stocks is based on some flimsy logic.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -4.57% 24.12 Delayed Quote.18.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 61.36 Delayed Quote.17.80%
WTI 1.52% 55.28 Delayed Quote.25.77%
04:10pTrump says auto tariffs never off the table in European Union trade talks
RE
04:10pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts Applauds Expanded U.S. Beef Access to the EU
PU
04:06pWall Street sinks to one-month low on trade, growth fears
RE
04:05pRELEASE : Khanna, Udall Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Bill to Improve Health Care Access for Native American Veterans
PU
04:01pJapan, U.S. narrow gap on trade, to hold another ministerial meeting in August - Motegi
RE
04:01pTrump says China has to do a lot to turn things around in trade talks
RE
03:56pCORRECTION TO "ANALYSIS : Fed Officials Will Find Little to Boost Outlook From Trade Truce"
DJ
03:53pChina vows fight against Trump's latest tariffs as stocks sink
RE
03:51pChina vows fight against Trump's latest tariffs as stocks sink
RE
03:50pChina's new U.N. envoy says Beijing ready to fight U.S. on trade
RE
