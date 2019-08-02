Two Fed Officials Say Economy Didn't Justify Lowering Rates

In separate statements Friday, the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified their views based on the current state of the economy.

Stocks Suffer Worst Week in Months on Trade Threats

Stocks capped a down week with another decline, as investors overlooked an in-line jobs report and focused on threats by President Trump to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports.

U.S. Added Jobs at Steady Pace in July

Employers added jobs at a steady pace in July and unemployment held at a historically low level, providing a solid foundation for the decadelong U.S. expansion at a time of global headwinds.

U.S. Consumers Remained Positive in July

U.S. household sentiment ticked slightly higher in July, holding at a high level despite trade uncertainties, according to a University of Michigan survey.

Tariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner

Escalating tariff disputes between Washington and Beijing cost China its spot as the U.S.'s top trading partner in the first half of the year, as exports and imports between the two largest economies fell sharply.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was down by 6 this week to 770, Baker Hughes, reported.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose 0.6% in June

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 0.6% to a seasonally adjusted $493.82 billion in June, the first increase since March, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.8% increase.

Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time

Investors spooked by a revival of trade tensions piled into safe assets on Friday, pushing 30-year German government yields into negative territory for the first time.

China Faces Limited Options to Retaliate to Latest U.S. Threat

China threatened to retaliate if the U.S. moves to place fresh tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, though Beijing faces limited options to strike back without hurting its economy.

One Cheer for Low Rates

The notion that falling interest rates are good for stocks is based on some flimsy logic.