News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/04/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Services-Sector Activity, Job Openings

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on services-sector activity, job openings and producer prices. The eurozone will publish services data. 

 
The Problem With Inflation: It Often Doesn't Exist

For more than a decade, the world's central banks have scrambled to bring inflation up to their targets-usually 2%. The problem is that inflation is often a meaningless concept. 

 
Growth Fears Push Investors to Renew Bets on Rate Cuts

Following the worst week for stocks of 2019, investors are adding to bets that the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates to stabilize the economy. 

 
Doubts Rise Over Europe's Readiness for a No-Deal Brexit

The European Union is dusting off contingency plans for a messy split after Boris Johnson said the U.K. will leave with or without a pact by Oct. 31. 

 
Russians Flock to Easy Loans as Income Dips

More ordinary Russians have come to depend on easy loans to buy goods, maintain a certain lifestyle or simply to survive. As some of them spend nearly 40% of their wages on loan repayments, top officials worry the borrowing bubble might blow up in 2021, sparking economic recession. 

 
Pfizer, Capital One, Apple: Stocks That Defined The Week

Stock indexes suffered a tough week. Here are seven stocks that had particularly notable moves and developments. 

 
EU Ministers Select Georgieva as Candidate for IMF Chief

European Union finance ministers have selected their nominee to be the next chief of the International Monetary Fund in a move that would require a change of the institution's rules. 

 
Two Fed Officials Say Economy Didn't Justify Lowering Rates

In separate statements Friday, the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified their views based on the current state of the economy. 

 
Stocks Suffer Worst Week in Months on Trade Threats

Stocks capped a down week with another decline as investors overlooked a jobs report in line with expectations and focused on threats by President Trump to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports. 

 
U.S. Added Jobs at Steady Pace in July

Employers added jobs at a steady pace in July and unemployment held at a historically low level, providing a solid foundation for the decadelong U.S. expansion at a time of global headwinds.

APPLE -2.12% 204.02 Delayed Quote.29.34%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.16% 89.85 Delayed Quote.18.86%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.91542 Delayed Quote.1.57%
PFIZER -0.65% 38 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
PFIZER LIMITED 2.35% 3066.35 End-of-day quote.4.96%
