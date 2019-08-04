Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Services-Sector Activity, Job Openings

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on services-sector activity, job openings and producer prices. The eurozone will publish services data. 

 
Chinese Yuan Weakens Past CNY7 Per Dollar; First Time Since 2008

The Chinese yuan weakened beyond the psychologically-important 7 yuan level against the dollar in early trade on Monday. 

 
The Problem With Inflation: It Often Doesn't Exist

For more than a decade, the world's central banks have scrambled to bring inflation up to their targets-usually 2%. The problem is that inflation is often a meaningless concept. 

 
Growth Fears Push Investors to Renew Bets on Rate Cuts

Following the worst week for stocks of 2019, investors are adding to bets that the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates to stabilize the economy. 

 
Doubts Rise Over Europe's Readiness for a No-Deal Brexit

The European Union is dusting off contingency plans for a messy split after Boris Johnson said the U.K. will leave with or without a pact by Oct. 31. 

 
Russians Flock to Easy Loans as Income Dips

More ordinary Russians have come to depend on easy loans to buy goods, maintain a certain lifestyle or simply to survive. As some of them spend nearly 40% of their wages on loan repayments, top officials worry the borrowing bubble might blow up in 2021, sparking economic recession. 

 
Pfizer, Capital One, Apple: Stocks That Defined The Week

Stock indexes suffered a tough week. Here are seven stocks that had particularly notable moves and developments. 

 
EU Ministers Select Georgieva as Candidate for IMF Chief

European Union finance ministers have selected their nominee to be the next chief of the International Monetary Fund in a move that would require a change of the institution's rules. 

 
Two Fed Officials Say Economy Didn't Justify Lowering Rates

In separate statements Friday, the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified their views based on the current state of the economy. 

 
Stocks Suffer Worst Week in Months on Trade Threats

Stocks capped a down week with another decline as investors overlooked a jobs report in line with expectations and focused on threats by President Trump to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.12% 204.02 Delayed Quote.29.34%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.16% 89.85 Delayed Quote.18.86%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.15% 0.9156 Delayed Quote.1.57%
PFIZER -0.65% 38 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
PFIZER LIMITED 2.35% 3066.35 End-of-day quote.4.96%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 1.35% 7.07548 Delayed Quote.1.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aChina's Yuan Falls Past Key Level of 7 to the Dollar
DJ
12:16aJACK DORSEY : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aChina central bank says will deepen regional financial reforms
RE
08/04SE ASIA STOCKS : Plunge as trade war escalates; Philippines slumps over 2%
RE
08/04ANALYSTS' VIEW : Yuan drops through 7-per-dollar as Sino-U.S. trade war escalates
RE
08/04China July Caixin Services PMI Fell to 51.6
DJ
08/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/04China said to ask state buyers to halt U.S. farm imports - Bloomberg reporter
RE
08/04Yuan sinks past 7/dollar to over decade low as trade tensions heat up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : CEO Flint leaves abruptly after only 18 months in role
2XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -July 2019
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
4Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
5Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group