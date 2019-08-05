Stocks, Yuan Drop Sharply as Trade Spat Intensifies

Stocks across Asia fell and the Chinese yuan depreciated to a new low in offshore trading, following an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute and widespread protests in Hong Kong.

China's Yuan Falls Past Key Level of 7 to the Dollar to Record Low

China's currency broke through the psychologically important threshold days after President Trump threatened to broaden U.S. tariffs to cover essentially all Chinese imports.

Japan Ready to Act Against Excessive Yen Moves -Top Currency Official

Japan stands ready to act against excessive moves in the yen, the country's top currency official said Monday, after the currency earlier rose to its strongest level in seven months against the U.S. dollar.

Economy Week Ahead: Services-Sector Activity, Job Openings

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on services-sector activity, job openings and producer prices. The eurozone will publish services data.

Trump Ordered New Chinese Tariffs Over Objections of Advisers

President Trump overruled advisers to ramp up tariffs on China after a heated exchange in which he insisted levies were the best way to make China comply with U.S. demands, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Problem With Inflation: It Often Doesn't Exist

For more than a decade, the world's central banks have scrambled to bring inflation up to their targets-usually 2%. The problem is that inflation is often a meaningless concept.

Growth Fears Push Investors to Renew Bets on Rate Cuts

Following the worst week for stocks of 2019, investors are adding to bets that the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates to stabilize the economy.

Doubts Rise Over Europe's Readiness for a No-Deal Brexit

The European Union is dusting off contingency plans for a messy split after Boris Johnson said the U.K. will leave with or without a pact by Oct. 31.

Russians Flock to Easy Loans as Income Dips

More ordinary Russians have come to depend on easy loans to buy goods, maintain a certain lifestyle or simply to survive. As some of them spend nearly 40% of their wages on loan repayments, top officials worry the borrowing bubble might blow up in 2021, sparking economic recession.

EU Ministers Select Georgieva as Candidate for IMF Chief

European Union finance ministers have selected their nominee to be the next chief of the International Monetary Fund in a move that would require a change of the institution's rules.