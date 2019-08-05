Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/05/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Dow Falls 700 Points as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China

Stocks were pummeled by selling, pushing indexes from New York to Shanghai lower, as the yuan slid and fresh trade threats between Beijing and Washington raised fears of an economic slowdown. 

 
China's Yuan Breaches 7-to-the-Dollar Level, Prompting Trump Critique

China's currency broke through the psychologically important level of 7 yuan to the dollar, prompting President Trump to accuse Beijing of manipulating its currency in a way that would backfire. 

 
Services-Sector Growth is Slowest in Three Years

The U.S. service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly three years in July-with the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index falling to 53.7 from 55.1 in June-in a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool. 

 
Powell's Off-the-Cuff Approach Leaves Investors on Edge

The highly uncertain U.S. economic outlook is complicating Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's effort to bring a more plain-spoken style to communicating with the public. 

 
NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade

A troubled technology overhaul at the New York Stock Exchange is about to face its biggest challenge yet: the upgrade of the core technology on its flagship exchange. 

 
Australia Looks to Siphon U.S. Oil Stockpile to Avoid Running Out of Gas

The U.S. is considering opening its emergency oil reserves to Australia, as concerns grow about shipping security and this Washington ally's ability to withstand a global oil-supply shock. 

 
U.S. Banks Are Cashing In on Persian Gulf Debt

U.S. banks are cashing in on a public-debt boom among oil-rich Persian Gulf nations, muscling into lending territory long dominated by rivals. 

 
An Outside Hedge Fund Is Driving Steve Cohen's Gains

Billionaire Steve Cohen's hedge fund is up about 10% this year. But a significant part of that return has come from a money manager who doesn't work at Mr. Cohen's fund. 

 
Japan Ready to Act Against Excessive Yen Moves -Top Currency Official

Japan stands ready to act against excessive moves in the yen, the country's top currency official said Monday, after the currency earlier rose to its strongest level in seven months against the U.S. dollar. 

 
China July Caixin Services PMI Fell to 51.6, a Five-Month Low

Activity in China's service sector slowed to a five-month low, a private gauge showed Monday, in line with official data that showed a deceleration from the previous month.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.84% 71.811 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.55% 128.895 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.47% 80.36 Delayed Quote.0.41%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.33% 118.819 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.37% 0.9178 Delayed Quote.2.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.14% 59.94 Delayed Quote.18.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.26% 69.347 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 1.66% 7.0971 Delayed Quote.1.50%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 1.61% 7.0457 Delayed Quote.0.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.54% 106.005 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
WTI -0.99% 54.82 Delayed Quote.26.92%
02:00pChina halts purchase of U.S. farm products
RE
01:45pFed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers
DJ
01:40pFed to develop real-time payments system for launch in 2023 or 2024
RE
01:34pChina lets yuan weaken and stops buying U.S. crops, escalating trade war
RE
01:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks as yuan slide intensifies trade angst, Dow loses 700 points
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pChina has halted purchase of U.S. farm products - China commerce ministry
RE
01:09pOil falls 2% as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
RE
01:08pDow Falls 700 Points as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China
DJ
