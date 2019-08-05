Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/05/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
China's Currency Weakening Escalates Trade War

Beijing's move to devalue its currency escalated the U.S.-China trade fight yet again and raised the potential of another retaliatory round from Washington. 

 
Dow Falls 800 Points as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China

Stocks were pummeled by selling, pushing indexes from New York to Shanghai lower, as the yuan slid and fresh trade threats between Beijing and Washington raised fears of an economic slowdown. 

 
Trade Tensions Whipsaw Hog Prices

Global trade tensions weighed on trader expectations that China will continue to rely on U.S. pork exports, leading to a volatile session in hog futures. 

 
Farm-Income Pinch Filters Through U.S. Economy

As China halts buying U.S. farm goods, American farmers' own financials come under pressure. 

 
China's Yuan Breaches 7-to-the-Dollar Level, Prompting Trump Critique

China's currency broke through the psychologically important level of 7 yuan to the dollar, prompting President Trump to accuse Beijing of manipulating its currency in a way that would backfire. 

 
Services-Sector Growth is Slowest in Three Years

The U.S. service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly three years in July-with the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index falling to 53.7 from 55.1 in June-in a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool. 

 
Fed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers

The Federal Reserve plans to develop a faster payments system for banks to exchange money, providing a public option to another real-time network built by big banks. 

 
Powell's Off-the-Cuff Approach Leaves Investors on Edge

The highly uncertain U.S. economic outlook is complicating Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's effort to bring a more plain-spoken style to communicating with the public. 

 
NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade

A troubled technology overhaul at the New York Stock Exchange is about to face its biggest challenge yet: the upgrade of the core technology on its flagship exchange. 

 
Australia Looks to Siphon U.S. Oil Stockpile to Avoid Running Out of Gas

The U.S. is considering opening its emergency oil reserves to Australia, as concerns grow about shipping security and this Washington ally's ability to withstand a global oil-supply shock.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.56% 59.77 Delayed Quote.18.58%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 1.65% 7.098 Delayed Quote.1.50%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 1.61% 7.0457 Delayed Quote.0.92%
WTI -0.99% 54.81 Delayed Quote.26.92%
