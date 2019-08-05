Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/05/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S. Designates China as Currency Manipulator

The U.S. Treasury labeled China as a currency manipulator after its central bank let the yuan depreciate, sharply escalating the trade conflict and stoking fears that the widening clash could disrupt America's economy. 

 
Former Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence

All four former still-living Fed chairs-Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen-made their case for the central bank to remain independent and free from short-term political pressures. 

 
Trade Tensions Whipsaw Hog Prices

Global trade tensions weighed on trader expectations that China will continue to rely on U.S. pork exports, leading to a volatile session in hog futures. 

 
Farm-Income Pinch Filters Through U.S. Economy

As China halts buying U.S. farm goods, American farmers' own financials come under pressure. 

 
Fed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers

The Federal Reserve plans to develop a faster payments system for banks to exchange money, providing a public option to another real-time network built by big banks. 

 
Dow Falls Sharply as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China

Waves of selling battered stock indexes from New York to Shanghai on Monday as fresh trade threats between Beijing and Washington raised fears of an economic slowdown. 

 
China's Yuan Breaches 7-to-the-Dollar Level, Prompting Trump Critique

China's currency broke through the psychologically important level of 7 yuan to the dollar, prompting President Trump to accuse Beijing of manipulating its currency in a way that would backfire. 

 
Services-Sector Growth is Slowest in Three Years

The U.S. service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly three years in July-with the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index falling to 53.7 from 55.1 in June-in a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool. 

 
Powell's Off-the-Cuff Approach Leaves Investors on Edge

The highly uncertain U.S. economic outlook is complicating Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's effort to bring a more plain-spoken style to communicating with the public. 

 
NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade

A troubled technology overhaul at the New York Stock Exchange is about to face its biggest challenge yet: the upgrade of the core technology on its flagship exchange.

ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.50% 7.1029 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.04% 7.0457 Delayed Quote.0.92%
09:25pU.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
09:23pChina's central bank to sell yuan bills in Hong Kong
RE
09:21pPhilippines July annual inflation slows to 2.4%
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:04pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
09:01pFormer Fed chairs say U.S. central bank must be free of 'political pressures'
RE
08:59pStocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs
RE
08:49pSouth Korea closely monitoring market volatility - deputy finance ministry
RE
08:42pFormer Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence
DJ
