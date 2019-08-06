Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/06/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Global Stocks Fall Sharply as U.S. and China Escalate Trade War

Stocks and government bond yields fell on fears that fresh trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies could dent economic growth. 

 
RBA Pauses But Keeps Door Open for Further Cuts

The Reserve Bank of Australia paused from lowering interest rates in August but left the door open to expanding on the cuts made in June and July, citing a weak inflation outlook and flagging a deteriorating global growth outlook. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Rise 2.5%

German manufacturing orders picked up more than expected in June as the sector's downward trend in incoming orders slowed. 

 
U.S. Designates China as Currency Manipulator

The U.S. Treasury labeled China as a currency manipulator after its central bank let the yuan depreciate, sharply escalating the trade conflict and stoking fears that the widening clash could disrupt America's economy. 

 
China PBOC to Issue CNY30 Bln Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong

The People's Bank of China is set to issue 30 billion yuan in central bank bills in Hong Kong, in what could be viewed as a move to limit possible yuan short selling. 

 
Former Fed Leaders Plea for Central Bank's Political Independence

All four former still-living Fed chairs-Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen-made their case for the central bank to remain independent and free from short-term political pressures. 

 
Trade Tensions Whipsaw Hog Prices

Global trade tensions weighed on trader expectations that China will continue to rely on U.S. pork exports, leading to a volatile session in hog futures. 

 
Farm-Income Pinch Filters Through U.S. Economy

As China halts buying U.S. farm goods, American farmers' own financials come under pressure. 

 
Fed to Create Payments System to Speed Money Transfers

The Federal Reserve plans to develop a faster payments system for banks to exchange money, providing a public option to another real-time network built by big banks. 

 
Services-Sector Growth is Slowest in Three Years

The U.S. service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly three years in July-with the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index falling to 53.7 from 55.1 in June-in a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool.

BANK OF CHINA LTD -1.40% 3.53 End-of-day quote.-0.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.95% 7.06793 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.25% 7.0336 Delayed Quote.0.92%
