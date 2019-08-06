Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/06/2019
Fed's Bullard Wants to See Rate Cut's Impact Before Determining Next Move

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said it is too soon to say whether or when the central bank will need to cut rates because he wants to take more time to evaluate how a recent shift to ease monetary policy supports the economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Regain Ground, Yuan Stabilizes

Major indexes recouped some of their losses after China's central bank signaled it wouldn't let the yuan fall much further, steadying a stock market that has been slammed by escalating trade tensions. 

 
Oil Investors Worry Growth Slowdown Would Curb Demand

Oil investors are as worried about slowing demand as they are about excess supply, amid fresh concerns that the U.S.-China trade fight will hurt the global economy and curb fuel consumption. 

 
Market Turmoil Pushes Japanese Bond Yield Below Preferred Range

The yield on Japan's benchmark government bond edged out of the Bank of Japan's preferred range for the first time, putting the central bank's unconventional policy of trying to control yields to the test. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Hit Lowest Level in Nine Years

The market for heavy-duty trucks at the heart of the U.S. industrial sector is running out of road. 

 
Pension Funds Fell Short in 2019

Public pension plans fell short of their projected returns this year, adding to the burden on governments struggling to fund promised benefits to retired workers. 

 
China Puts Soothing Spin on Currency Move

Chinese media played down Beijing's abandonment of a former red-line in currency policy as they sought to reassure the country's millions of small investors. 

 
More Stock-Market Volatility Expected as U.S., China Dig In Heels Over Trade

The threat of fresh tariffs has pushed major U.S. indexes lower, and Wall Street analysts are urging investors to brace for further turbulence. 

 
Trump May Get an Earful From the Heartland

Industrial, agricultural, energy and transportation companies are all suffering as a result of the China trade dispute, which hits President Trump's important base of voters. 

 
Japanese Banks Are Circling the Drain

Banking in a country where almost nobody defaults sounds easy. For Japan's lenders, it is anything but. After almost three decades of near-zero, zero, and now negative interest rate policies, Tokyo has pushed its banking system to its limit.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.63% 59.02 Delayed Quote.12.67%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.08% 7.0561 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.33% 7.0222 Delayed Quote.0.92%
WTI -0.72% 53.73 Delayed Quote.19.89%
