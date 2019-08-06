Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/06/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
After Rate Cut, Trade Headwinds Complicate Outlook for Fed Officials

Two Federal Reserve officials said lower interest rates might be warranted later this year amid a more uncertain trade outlook, but that it was premature to say when or how aggressively the central bank should act. 

 
U.S. Stocks Regain Ground, Yuan Stabilizes

U.S. stocks recouped some of their losses Tuesday after China backed off from a further escalation in the country's trade and currency dispute with Washington. 

 
Global Oil Prices Slide Into Bear Market

Brent crude has fallen more than 20% from an April high amid fresh concerns that the U.S.-China trade war will hurt the global economy and curb fuel consumption. 

 
Market Turmoil Pushes Japanese Bond Yield Below Preferred Range

The yield on Japan's benchmark government bond edged out of the Bank of Japan's preferred range for the first time, putting the central bank's unconventional policy of trying to control yields to the test. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Hit Lowest Level in Nine Years

The market for heavy-duty trucks at the heart of the U.S. industrial sector is running out of road. 

 
Pension Funds Fell Short in 2019

Public pension plans fell short of their projected returns this year, adding to the burden on governments struggling to fund promised benefits to retired workers. 

 
U.K. Fraud Agency Strikes New Tone With Cooperation Guidance

The Serious Fraud Office on Tuesday laid out steps a company can take if it wants to cooperate with prosecutors. The agency's guidance touched upon topics ranging from how to preserve key evidence and submit it in a useful manner to prosecutors to more thorny issues such as witness interviews. 

 
China Puts Soothing Spin on Currency Move

Chinese media played down Beijing's abandonment of a former red-line in currency policy as they sought to reassure the country's millions of small investors. 

 
More Stock-Market Volatility Expected as U.S., China Dig In Heels Over Trade

The threat of fresh tariffs has pushed major U.S. indexes lower, and Wall Street analysts are urging investors to brace for further turbulence. 

 
Trump May Get an Earful From the Heartland

Industrial, agricultural, energy and transportation companies are all suffering as a result of the China trade dispute, which hits President Trump's important base of voters.

LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 58.86 Delayed Quote.12.67%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.40% 7.0807 Delayed Quote.3.73%
WTI 0.37% 53.58 Delayed Quote.19.89%
