Market Swings Abate Despite Lingering Trade Worries

Stocks in Europe edged up following a downbeat session in Asia, as worries over U.S.-China trade tensions lingered in markets.

India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate by 35 Basis Points

India's central bank cut its key lending rate to its lowest level in nine years on Wednesday as it tried to kick-start lending in Asia's third-largest economy.

Shock RBNZ Cut Scuttles Antipodean Forex

A shudder of fear ran through antipodean currency markets Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand stunned traders with a 50-basis-point cut in its official cash rate, and signaled it could soon adopt unorthodox policy to spark growth.

Bank of Thailand Surprises With a Rate Cut

The Bank of Thailand unexpectedly lowered its benchmark interest rate in a bid to combat a weak economic outlook in an environment of tepid inflation.

China Keeps Official Yuan Rate Just Stronger Than 7 Per Dollar

China set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest since 2008 but again avoided moving that official rate beyond the symbolic 7-yuan-per-dollar level.

German Industrial Output Falls 1.5%

German industrial production fell a more-than-expected 1.5% in June, a sign that Europe's largest economy continues to flounder.

U.K. Fraud Agency Strikes New Tone With Cooperation Guidance

The Serious Fraud Office on Tuesday laid out steps a company can take if it wants to cooperate with prosecutors. The agency's guidance touched upon topics ranging from how to preserve key evidence and submit it in a useful manner to prosecutors to more thorny issues such as witness interviews.

Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Hit Lowest Level in Nine Years

The market for heavy-duty trucks at the heart of the U.S. industrial sector is running out of road.

Global Oil Prices Slide Into Bear Market

Brent crude has fallen more than 20% from an April high amid fresh concerns that the U.S.-China trade war will hurt the global economy and curb fuel consumption.

After Rate Cut, Trade Headwinds Complicate Outlook for Fed Officials

Two Federal Reserve officials said lower interest rates might be warranted later this year amid a more uncertain trade outlook, but that it was premature to say when or how aggressively the central bank should act.