Stocks Slide as Falling Bond Yields Spook Markets

Stocks dropped sharply after government-bond yields tumbled around the world, a flight to safety prompted by investors' fears about growth and the U.S.-China trade and currency battle.

Global Easing Cycle Gains Momentum as Central Banks Cut Rates

Central banks in Asia and South Africa lowered their interest rates, joining a global easing bandwagon that started earlier this year in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to include the U.S. and Europe within weeks.

Government Bond Yields Continue to Drop

Government bond yields around the world dropped further after interest-rate cuts by three central banks exacerbated investors' fears of slowing growth around the world.

Behind Yuan Move, China Concedes Its Economy Needs a Boost

China's abrupt devaluation of the yuan this week is an acknowledgment from Beijing that its economy needs help, a vulnerability Chinese policy makers have played down during the trade conflict with the U.S.

U.S. Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and other fuels also surged higher, government data showed.

U.S. Collected $63 Billion in Tariffs Through June

The tariff hikes approved by President Trump have infuriated Beijing and escalated the U.S.-China trade war, but there has been at least one beneficiary: the U.S. Treasury.

The Weak Spots in China's Dollar Empire

The value of offshore dollar bonds issued by Chinese corporations has more than tripled since 2014, with real-estate borrowing particularly high.

Trio of Central Banks Surprises Markets With Rate Cuts

Policy makers in India, New Zealand and Thailand moved aggressively to shore up growth and stoke inflation, all cutting interest rates by more than investors had expected.

New Tax Laws Drive More Americans Into Muni Bonds

Investors in high-tax states like New York and California are piling into municipal bonds this year, fueled in part by the 2017 tax overhaul that raised tax burdens for some high-income households.