News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/07/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus than it did last week if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback in the U.S. economy. 

 
Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned that making money and improving operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower. 

 
Bond Yields Fall, Sparking Volatility in Stocks

Stocks dropped after government bond yields tumbled around the world, a flight to safety prompted by investors' fears about growth and the U.S.-China trade and currency battle. 

 
U.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.

British cabinet ministers meet with members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork for a trade deal to mitigate the hit to British trade expected from leaving the European trade zone. 

 
Trio of Central Banks Surprise Markets With Aggressive Rate Cuts

Three central banks in the Asia-Pacific region lowered interest rates in a surprisingly aggressive fashion as the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war intensified, suggesting the global rate-cut cycle will gather steam in the months ahead. 

 
Oil's Slide Deepens on Mounting Demand Worries

A rout in oil prices deepened after government data showed an unexpected increase in stockpiles, triggering fresh worries that demand for fuel is weakening alongside the U.S. economy. 

 
Gold Price Tops $1,500

Gold prices topped $1,500 a troy ounce for the first time in six years, driven higher by a drop in bond yields and investors' flight from global stocks. 

 
Government Bond Yields Continue to Drop

Government bond yields around the world dropped further after interest-rate cuts by three central banks exacerbated investors' fears of slowing growth around the world. 

 
Behind Yuan Move, China Concedes Its Economy Needs a Boost

China's abrupt devaluation of the yuan this week is an acknowledgment from Beijing that its economy needs help, a vulnerability Chinese policy makers have played down during the trade conflict with the U.S. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and other fuels also surged higher, government data showed.

GOLD 1.27% 1494.221 Delayed Quote.14.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.06% 57.44 Delayed Quote.12.67%
S & U PLC 0.96% 2100 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.43% 7.0829 Delayed Quote.3.73%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.49% 7.0222 Delayed Quote.2.48%
WTI -1.99% 52.34 Delayed Quote.19.89%
03:50pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Releases Fiscal Year 2019 Caseload Statistics
PU
03:50pLISA MURKOWSKI : Murkowski, Sullivan Lead Senate Effort to Establish Offshore Revenue Sharing for Alaska
PU
03:39pWARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
03:38pU.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.
DJ
03:38pFed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farmers Need Quick Resolution to China Standstill
PU
03:08pU.S. government contractors get first look at Huawei ban
RE
03:07pGLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS BOOST SAFE HAVENS : yen, Swiss franc
RE
