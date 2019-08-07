Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus than it did last week if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback in the U.S. economy. 

 
Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned that making money and improving operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower. 

 
U.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.

British cabinet ministers meet with members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork for a trade deal to mitigate the hit to British trade expected from leaving the European trade zone. 

 
Bond Yields Fall, Sparking Volatility in Stocks

A flight to safety that drove down bond yields globally sparked renewed volatility in the stock market Wednesday, highlighting uncertainty about how the trade and currency battle between the U.S. and China will play out. 

 
Trio of Central Banks Surprise Markets With Aggressive Rate Cuts

Three central banks in the Asia-Pacific region lowered interest rates in a surprisingly aggressive fashion as the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war intensified, suggesting the global rate-cut cycle will gather steam in the months ahead. 

 
Oil's Slide Deepens on Mounting Demand Worries

A rout in oil prices deepened after government data showed an unexpected increase in stockpiles, triggering fresh worries that demand for fuel is weakening alongside the U.S. economy. 

 
Gold Price Tops $1,500

Gold prices topped $1,500 a troy ounce for the first time in six years, driven higher by a drop in bond yields and investors' flight from global stocks. 

 
Government-Bond Yields Continue to Drop

Government-bond yields around the world dropped further after interest-rate cuts by three central banks exacerbated investors' fears of slowing growth around the world. 

 
Behind Yuan Move, China Concedes Its Economy Needs a Boost

China's abrupt devaluation of the yuan this week is an acknowledgment from Beijing that its economy needs help, a vulnerability Chinese policy makers have played down during the trade conflict with the U.S. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and other fuels also surged higher, government data showed.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.37% 1494.55 Delayed Quote.15.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 57.78 Delayed Quote.12.67%
S & U PLC 0.96% 2100 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 7.0859 Delayed Quote.2.69%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.20% 7.0428 Delayed Quote.2.14%
WTI 0.59% 52.68 Delayed Quote.19.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09pSoulCycle, Equinox face boycott calls over investor's Trump fundraiser
RE
10:09pSouth Korea's Moon says any gains by Japan from trade curbs will be short-lived
RE
10:08pPhilippine economy expands 5.5% year-on-year in second quarter, slower than forecast
RE
10:02pChina sets yuan mid-point below key 7 per dollar for first time since 2008
RE
09:44pBROADCOM IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY SYMANTEC'S ENTERPRISE BUSINESS : sources
RE
09:43pTesla stands by safety claims despite U.S. probes, subpoenas over crashes
RE
09:35pSterling rout not yet over as no-deal Brexit odds jump - Reuters poll
RE
09:34pJapan announced export approval after South Korea 'embargo' claim - Seko
RE
09:19pYen stands tall on global growth fears, central bank easing weighs on peers
RE
09:17pJapan says approved export to South Korea after strict examination
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group