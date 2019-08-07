Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/07/2019
China's Central Bank Sets Yuan Midpoint at Weakest Since 2008

China has set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest level since 2008, breaking through the symbolic 7-per-dollar level that the central bank allowed the yuan to breach earlier this week. 

 
Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus than it did last week if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback in the U.S. economy. 

 
Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned that making money and improving operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower. 

 
U.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.

British cabinet ministers meet with members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork for a trade deal to mitigate the hit to British trade expected from leaving the European trade zone. 

 
Bond Yields Fall, Sparking Volatility in Stocks

A flight to safety that drove down bond yields globally sparked renewed volatility in the stock market Wednesday, highlighting uncertainty about how the trade and currency battle between the U.S. and China will play out. 

 
Trio of Central Banks Surprise Markets With Aggressive Rate Cuts

Three central banks in the Asia-Pacific region lowered interest rates in a surprisingly aggressive fashion as the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war intensified, suggesting the global rate-cut cycle will gather steam in the months ahead. 

 
Oil's Slide Deepens on Mounting Demand Worries

A rout in oil prices deepened after government data showed an unexpected increase in stockpiles, triggering fresh worries that demand for fuel is weakening alongside the U.S. economy. 

 
Gold Price Tops $1,500

Gold prices topped $1,500 a troy ounce for the first time in six years, driven higher by a drop in bond yields and investors' flight from global stocks. 

 
Government-Bond Yields Continue to Drop

Government-bond yields around the world dropped further after interest-rate cuts by three central banks exacerbated investors' fears of slowing growth around the world. 

 
Behind Yuan Move, China Concedes Its Economy Needs a Boost

China's abrupt devaluation of the yuan this week is an acknowledgment from Beijing that its economy needs help, a vulnerability Chinese policy makers have played down during the trade conflict with the U.S.

GOLD -0.04% 1500.208 Delayed Quote.15.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.61% 57.76 Delayed Quote.12.67%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.27% 7.0676 Delayed Quote.2.69%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.22% 7.0442 Delayed Quote.2.14%
WTI 0.63% 52.61 Delayed Quote.19.89%
