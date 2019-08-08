Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/08/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street

Stocks around the world rose as stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data and upbeat indicators in Europe eased concerns about a sharp deterioration in the global economic outlook. 

 
China Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround

Chinese exports rebounded in July thanks to increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnaround to be short-lived as Beijing and Washington escalate their trade battle. 

 
China's Official Yuan Rate Crosses 7-Per-Dollar Milestone

China set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest level since 2008 on Thursday, crossing the symbolic 7-per-dollar threshold that the central bank had already allowed markets to breach earlier this week. 

 
Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus than it did last week if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback in the U.S. economy. 

 
Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned that making money and improving operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower. 

 
U.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.

British cabinet ministers meet with members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork for a trade deal to mitigate the hit to British trade expected from leaving the European trade zone. 

 
Bond Yields Fall, Sparking Volatility in Stocks

A flight to safety that drove down bond yields globally sparked renewed volatility in the stock market Wednesday, highlighting uncertainty about how the trade and currency battle between the U.S. and China will play out. 

 
Trio of Central Banks Surprise Markets With Aggressive Rate Cuts

Three central banks in the Asia-Pacific region lowered interest rates in a surprisingly aggressive fashion as the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war intensified, suggesting the global rate-cut cycle will gather steam in the months ahead. 

 
Oil's Slide Deepens on Mounting Demand Worries

A rout in oil prices deepened after government data showed an unexpected increase in stockpiles, triggering fresh worries that demand for fuel is weakening alongside the U.S. economy. 

 
Gold Price Tops $1,500

Gold prices topped $1,500 a troy ounce for the first time in six years, driven higher by a drop in bond yields and investors' flight from global stocks.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.29% 1497.075 Delayed Quote.15.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 57.38 Delayed Quote.10.90%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 7.0677 Delayed Quote.2.69%
WTI 0.33% 52.45 Delayed Quote.19.07%
