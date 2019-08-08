Global Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street

Stocks around the world rose as stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data and upbeat indicators in Europe eased concerns about a sharp deterioration in the global economic outlook.

Emerging-Market Stocks Correct Sharply as Trade Battle Flares

Investors are fleeing emerging-market stocks and currencies, fearful that an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China will weigh on global growth.

China Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround

Chinese exports rebounded in July thanks to increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnaround to be short-lived as Beijing and Washington escalate their trade battle.

Philippines Central Bank Cuts Rates by 25Bp as Expected

The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its overnight interest rates, as expected, saying that price pressures have continued to ease since its last meeting.

China's Official Yuan Rate Crosses 7-Per-Dollar Milestone

China set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest level since 2008 on Thursday, crossing the symbolic 7-per-dollar threshold that the central bank had already allowed markets to breach earlier this week.

Fed's Evans Says Trade Headwinds Could Justify Additional Rate Cuts

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus than it did last week if growing trade tensions lead to a sharper pullback in the U.S. economy.

Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned that making money and improving operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower.

U.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.

British cabinet ministers meet with members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork for a trade deal to mitigate the hit to British trade expected from leaving the European trade zone.

Trio of Central Banks Surprise Markets With Aggressive Rate Cuts

Three central banks in the Asia-Pacific region lowered interest rates in a surprisingly aggressive fashion as the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war intensified, suggesting the global rate-cut cycle will gather steam in the months ahead.

Behind Yuan Move, China Concedes Its Economy Needs a Boost

China's abrupt devaluation of the yuan this week is an acknowledgment from Beijing that its economy needs help, a vulnerability Chinese policy makers have played down during the trade conflict with the U.S.