U.S. Isn't Ready to Make a Deal With China, Trump Says

President Trump said Friday that the administration isn't ready to make a deal with China and signaled that a meeting with Beijing planned for September was now uncertain.

Stocks Fall as Trump Says China Meeting Might Not Happen

U.S. stocks fell after President Trump raised the possibility that a meeting with China on trade might be canceled, capping a tumultuous week driven by the trade war and emerging currency fight with Beijing.

New Fed Rate Pulls Ahead in Race to Replace Libor

Signs are appearing that a reference rate created by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is gaining traction as the leading replacement for the discredited Libor rate.

U.K. Economy Shrinks for First Time Since 2012 as Brexit Worries Take Toll

The British economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter as uncertainty over the country's planned departure from the European Union on Oct. 31 took its toll on business confidence.

China's Factory-Gate Prices Slip Into Deflation

Producer prices fell into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

Italian Banks, Long a Drag on Europe, Are Making Good on Bad Loans

Italian banks have made a big leap forward in tackling a crucial problem that has dogged them for years and threatened the stability of the whole eurozone: bad loans.

Canada Jobless Rate Increase Fuels Rate Cut Talk

Canada's unemployment rate rose in July as the economy unexpectedly shed jobs for a second straight month, fueling speculation over a possible Bank of Canada rate cut later this year.

Fall in Copper Prices Threatens to Drive Metal Shortages

The recent slide in copper prices threatens to limit investment in new mines, which could lead in coming years to sizable shortages of the material critical to manufacturing and renewable-energy projects.

The Index Giants Won't Save Chinese Stocks

Getting added to influential stock benchmarks can't change the direction of Chinese shares buffeted by other factors.

U.S.-China Trade Battle Is Crimping Global Oil Demand

Worries about the health of the world's economy and increasingly uncertain trade relations between the U.S. and China will put further pressure on global oil demand in 2019, the International Energy Agency said.