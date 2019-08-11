Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Prices, Retail Sales, Industrial Production

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on inflation, retail sales, productivity and industrial production. China will publish industrial production and fixed-asset investment numbers.

Trump Casts Doubt on Next Round of China Talks

President Trump raised the possibility that trade talks with China could break off again, causing stocks to fall.

Weaker Yuan Tests China's Ability to Prevent Capital Flight

China's biggest experiment with the yuan since a botched devaluation in 2015 suggests Beijing believes it can stem a flood of money fleeing its borders.

Trade Tension Sends Markets on Wild Week

The stock market ended this week slightly below where it started. But a lot happened from Monday through Friday.

Political Gambits Threaten More Economic Upheaval in Europe

In the U.K. and Italy, charismatic right-wing leaders are launching high-risk bids for greater power that entail clashes with the European Union, potentially disrupting their nations' economies and Europe's already faltering growth.

U.K. Economy Shrinks for First Time Since 2012 as Brexit Worries Take Toll

The British economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter as uncertainty over the country's planned departure from the European Union on Oct. 31 took its toll on business confidence.

New Fed Rate Pulls Ahead in Race to Replace Libor

Signs are appearing that a reference rate created by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is gaining traction as the leading replacement for the discredited Libor rate.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 6 in the past week to 764, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

China's Factory-Gate Prices Slip Into Deflation

Producer prices fell into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

Disney, Wells Fargo, Care.com: Stocks That Defined The Week

Here are seven stocks that had particularly notable moves and developments.