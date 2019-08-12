Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Stocks Edge Lower Amid Hong Kong Protests, Trade Woes

U.S. stock futures and European equities edged down as escalating tensions between Chinese authorities and protesters in Hong Kong added to investors' concerns about global trade. 

 
Weaker Yuan Tests China's Ability to Prevent Capital Flight

China's biggest experiment with the yuan since a botched devaluation in 2015 suggests Beijing believes it can stem a flood of money fleeing its borders. 

 
Trump's Threats to Devalue the Dollar Aren't Credible

U.S. policy makers don't currently have the tools necessary to weaken the greenback. 

 
South Korea Kicks Japan off List of Favored Trading Partners

South Korea said it would remove Japan from a list of countries that qualify for accelerated imports of its products, a move signaled earlier this month when Tokyo enacted a similar measure against South Korea. 

 
Political Gambits Threaten More Economic Upheaval in Europe

In the U.K. and Italy, charismatic right-wing leaders are launching high-risk bids for greater power that entail clashes with the European Union, potentially disrupting their nations' economies and Europe's already faltering growth. 

 
U.K. Economy Shrinks for First Time Since 2012 as Brexit Worries Take Toll

The British economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter as uncertainty over the country's planned departure from the European Union on Oct. 31 took its toll on business confidence. 

 
New Fed Rate Pulls Ahead in Race to Replace Libor

Signs are appearing that a reference rate created by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is gaining traction as the leading replacement for the discredited Libor rate. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 6 in the past week to 764, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
China's Factory-Gate Prices Slip Into Deflation

Producer prices fell into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -1.91% 23.68 Delayed Quote.10.14%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.71% 0.92538 Delayed Quote.3.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.21% 58.12 Delayed Quote.6.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 7.1027 Delayed Quote.3.32%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.04% 7.0567 Delayed Quote.2.70%
WTI -0.83% 53.81 Delayed Quote.15.15%
