Argentine Peso Dives After President Defeated in Primary

Argentina markets were reeling on Monday after pro-business President Mauricio Macri suffered a resounding defeat in a primary election that appeared to pave the way for the election of his leftist opponent.

U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes

U.S. stocks fell as a wave of selling pulled everything from bank stocks to shares of technology firms lower.

U.S. Government Bond Yields Resume Decline

A rally in U.S. government bonds resumed, pushing yields back toward multiyear lows, as investors remained concerned about the economic outlook ahead of key data releases later in the week.

These Are the Winners From Last Week's Market Mayhem

In addition to selling stocks and picking up assets considered safer, such as government bonds, investors are piling into funds meant to protect against stock swings.

Fed Considers New Tool for a Downturn

Federal Reserve officials are weighing whether to use a tool known as the countercyclical capital buffer, which could reduce the risk of a credit crunch in a downturn.

Chinese Financial Institutions' Lending Dives

Lending by Chinese financial institutions slumped in July on weakening demand, signaling further economic headwinds from trade tensions with the U.S. and potentially paving the way for more stimulus efforts by Beijing's policy makers.

Trump's Threats to Devalue the Dollar Aren't Credible

U.S. policy makers don't currently have the tools necessary to weaken the greenback.

Hong Kong Cancels Flights as Protesters Fill Airport

Antigovernment demonstrators shut down Hong Kong's airport and stranded thousands of passengers, as officials in Beijing said they saw emerging signs of terrorism in the city's increasingly violent protests.

BlackRock Fund's First Big Private-Equity Deal Is a Sign of What's to Come

BlackRock's private-equity fund hopes its deal for a stake in Authentic Brands will be the first in a series that will help the firm close the gap with private-equity rivals, and drive momentum for a fund designed to hold stakes for the long haul.