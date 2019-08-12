Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/12/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Argentine Peso Dives on Peronists' Potential Return

Argentina's peso had its worst fall in at least a decade and stocks plunged amid investor concerns about the potential return to power of the country's populist Peronist movement, which advocates greater state control of the economy and opposes a landmark trade deal with the EU. 

 
U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes

U.S. stocks fell as a wave of selling that analysts attributed to mounting doubts about a trade deal pulled lower everything from bank stocks to shares of technology companies. 

 
U.S. Government Bond Yields Slide

A rally in U.S. government bonds resumed, pushing yields back to multiyear lows, as global political uncertainty further stoked investors' economic anxieties. 

 
Corn, Wheat Prices Fall on USDA Report

The USDA estimated in a monthly report that 90 million acres of corn were planted by farmers this year-greater than market expectations, traders said. 

 
These Are the Winners From Last Week's Market Mayhem

In addition to selling stocks and picking up assets considered safer, such as government bonds, investors are piling into funds meant to protect against stock swings. 

 
Fed Considers New Tool for a Downturn

Federal Reserve officials are weighing whether to use a tool known as the countercyclical capital buffer, which could reduce the risk of a credit crunch in a downturn. 

 
Chinese Financial Institutions' Lending  Dives

Lending by Chinese financial institutions slumped in July on weakening demand, signaling further economic headwinds from trade tensions with the U.S. and potentially paving the way for more stimulus efforts by Beijing's policy makers. 

 
Trump's Threats to Devalue the Dollar Aren't Credible

U.S. policy makers don't currently have the tools necessary to weaken the greenback. 

 
Hong Kong Cancels Flights as Protesters Shut Down Airport

Antigovernment demonstrators shut down Hong Kong's airport and stranded thousands of passengers as officials in Beijing responded to the weekend's violent clashes by saying they saw signs of terrorism emerging. 

 
BlackRock Fund's First Big Private-Equity Deal Is a Sign of What's to Come

BlackRock's private-equity fund hopes its deal for a stake in Authentic Brands will be the first in a series that will help the firm close the gap with private-equity rivals, and drive momentum for a fund designed to hold stakes for the long haul.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC -2.34% 416.34 Delayed Quote.8.53%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -6.09% 385.25 End-of-day quote.9.60%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 17.30% 58.497 Delayed Quote.17.64%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 17.24% 52.149 Delayed Quote.20.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -5.56% 471.75 End-of-day quote.-0.94%
06:02p Macri vows to win second term after Argentine peso crashes on primary results
RE
06:02p CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges International Enterprise with Operating a $103 Million Fraudulent Binary Options Trading Scheme
PU
05:22p Argentine Peso Dives After Populist Peronists Gain Edge in Vote
DJ
05:20p Utilities Flat Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19p Communications Services Down on Flight From Cyclical Areas -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17p UMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Unions stick up for the whole working class
PU
05:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08p Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:07p Brazil's Bolsonaro warns of Argentine refugee crisis if Macri loses
RE
