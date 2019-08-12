Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/12/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Bolton Says U.S. Strongly Backs Brexit Even if No EU Deal Is Reached

President Trump's national security adviser said he told Britain's prime minister that the administration would strongly back the U.K's exit from the EU in late October-deal or no deal. 

 
Corn, Wheat Prices Fall on USDA Report

The USDA estimated in a monthly report that 90 million acres of corn were planted by farmers this year-greater than market expectations, traders said. 

 
U.S. Budget Gap Widens 27% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget gap widened further in July as federal spending outpaced revenue collection, bringing the deficit to $867 billion so far this fiscal year, a 27% increase from the same period a year earlier. 

 
Fed Considers New Tool for a Downturn

Federal Reserve officials are weighing whether to use a tool known as the countercyclical capital buffer, which could reduce the risk of a credit crunch in a downturn. 

 
Argentine Peso Dives on Peronists' Potential Return

Argentina's peso had its worst fall in at least a decade and stocks plunged amid investor concerns about the potential return to power of the country's populist Peronist movement, which advocates greater state control of the economy and opposes a landmark trade deal with the EU. 

 
Trump's Threats to Devalue the Dollar Aren't Credible

U.S. policy makers don't currently have the tools necessary to weaken the greenback. 

 
U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes

U.S. stocks fell as a wave of selling that analysts attributed to mounting doubts about a trade deal pulled lower everything from bank stocks to shares of technology companies. 

 
U.S. Government Bond Yields Slide

A rally in U.S. government bonds resumed, pushing yields back to multiyear lows, as global political uncertainty further stoked investors' economic anxieties. 

 
These Are the Winners From Last Week's Market Mayhem

In addition to selling stocks and picking up assets considered safer, such as government bonds, investors are piling into funds meant to protect against stock swings. 

 
Chinese Financial Institutions' Lending  Dives

Lending by Chinese financial institutions slumped in July on weakening demand, signaling further economic headwinds from trade tensions with the U.S. and potentially paving the way for more stimulus efforts by Beijing's policy makers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -6.09% 385.25 End-of-day quote.9.60%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.22% 58.353 Delayed Quote.17.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.12% 0.9275 Delayed Quote.3.69%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 52.149 Delayed Quote.20.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -5.56% 471.75 End-of-day quote.-0.94%
