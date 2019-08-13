Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Bolton Says U.S. Strongly Backs Brexit Even if No EU Deal Is Reached

President Trump's national security adviser said he told Britain's prime minister that the administration would strongly back the U.K's exit from the EU in late October-deal or no deal. 

 
Corn, Wheat Prices Fall on USDA Report

The USDA estimated in a monthly report that 90 million acres of corn were planted by farmers this year-greater than market expectations, traders said. 

 
U.S. Budget Gap Widens 27% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget gap widened further in July as federal spending outpaced revenue collection, bringing the deficit to $867 billion so far this fiscal year, a 27% increase from the same period a year earlier. 

 
Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed

A key stock-market data feed run by the New York Stock Exchange suffered a technical glitch on Monday, leading to delays in releasing the end-of-day values of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. 

 
Fed Considers New Tool for a Downturn

Federal Reserve officials are weighing whether to use a tool known as the countercyclical capital buffer, which could reduce the risk of a credit crunch in a downturn. 

 
Argentine Peso Dives on Peronists' Potential Return

Argentina's peso had its worst fall in at least a decade and stocks plunged amid investor concerns about the potential return to power of the country's populist Peronist movement, which advocates greater state control of the economy and opposes a landmark trade deal with the EU. 

 
RBA's Kent Says Rate Cuts Effective in Lifting Economy

Australia's record low interest rates are still strongly supporting the economy through the usual channels of a weaker currency and a falling yield curve, a high-ranking official at the Reserve Bank of Australia said. 

 
Trump's Threats to Devalue the Dollar Aren't Credible

U.S. policy makers don't currently have the tools necessary to weaken the greenback. 

 
U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes

U.S. stocks fell as a wave of selling that analysts attributed to mounting doubts about a trade deal pulled lower everything from bank stocks to shares of technology companies. 

 
U.S. Government Bond Yields Slide

A rally in U.S. government bonds resumed, pushing yields back to multiyear lows, as global political uncertainty further stoked investors' economic anxieties.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -6.09% 385.25 End-of-day quote.9.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.48% 25897.71 Delayed Quote.11.01%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.20% 58.341 Delayed Quote.17.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.13% 0.92721 Delayed Quote.3.69%
NASDAQ 100 -1.11% 7561.682449 Delayed Quote.22.04%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.20% 7863.411175 Delayed Quote.21.16%
S&P 500 -1.22% 2883.09 Delayed Quote.16.43%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 52.149 Delayed Quote.20.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -5.56% 471.75 End-of-day quote.-0.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Market Update , 13/8/2019
PU
01:24aEXCLUSIVE : Citgo chooses new CEO to navigate political, legal turmoil - sources
RE
01:23aJapan says South Korea failed to justify trade restriction
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSE ASIA STOCKS : Rising global tensions drag markets, Singapore cuts GDP forecast
RE
01:02aASIA FOUNDATION : Honoring Asia Foundation Trustee Emeritus Theodore L. Eliot, Jr.
PU
01:00aYen near seven-month peak versus dollar; Hong Kong, Argentina woes fan risk aversion
RE
12:40aAFRICAN AMERICANS UNDERSERVED BY U.S. BANKS : study
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
2AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
4ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
5Singapore Cuts 2019 GDP Growth Estimate After 2Q Contraction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group