Bolton Says U.S. Strongly Backs Brexit Even if No EU Deal Is Reached

President Trump's national security adviser said he told Britain's prime minister that the administration would strongly back the U.K's exit from the EU in late October-deal or no deal.

Corn, Wheat Prices Fall on USDA Report

The USDA estimated in a monthly report that 90 million acres of corn were planted by farmers this year-greater than market expectations, traders said.

U.S. Budget Gap Widens 27% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget gap widened further in July as federal spending outpaced revenue collection, bringing the deficit to $867 billion so far this fiscal year, a 27% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed

A key stock-market data feed run by the New York Stock Exchange suffered a technical glitch on Monday, leading to delays in releasing the end-of-day values of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

Fed Considers New Tool for a Downturn

Federal Reserve officials are weighing whether to use a tool known as the countercyclical capital buffer, which could reduce the risk of a credit crunch in a downturn.

Argentine Peso Dives on Peronists' Potential Return

Argentina's peso had its worst fall in at least a decade and stocks plunged amid investor concerns about the potential return to power of the country's populist Peronist movement, which advocates greater state control of the economy and opposes a landmark trade deal with the EU.

RBA's Kent Says Rate Cuts Effective in Lifting Economy

Australia's record low interest rates are still strongly supporting the economy through the usual channels of a weaker currency and a falling yield curve, a high-ranking official at the Reserve Bank of Australia said.

Trump's Threats to Devalue the Dollar Aren't Credible

U.S. policy makers don't currently have the tools necessary to weaken the greenback.

U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes

U.S. stocks fell as a wave of selling that analysts attributed to mounting doubts about a trade deal pulled lower everything from bank stocks to shares of technology companies.

U.S. Government Bond Yields Slide

A rally in U.S. government bonds resumed, pushing yields back to multiyear lows, as global political uncertainty further stoked investors' economic anxieties.