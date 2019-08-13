Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/13/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Rally on Tariff Delay

Stocks, bond yields and commodities jumped as news that the U.S. would delay some tariffs against China rekindled investors' hopes for an eventual trade truce. 

 
U.S. Retreats on Chinese Tariff Threats, Stocks Soar

The U.S. will delay some tariffs against China on items such as cellphones, laptops and toys until Dec. 15, softening the blow of levies that were scheduled to take effect Sept. 1 on $300 billion of imports. 

 
Inflation Picked Up in July

U.S. consumer prices rose at a robust pace in July on the back of higher prices for energy and most other goods and services, a possible sign that inflation is finding its footing after a weak start to the year. 

 
Oil Moves Higher on Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks

Oil futures moved higher Tuesday, giving up earlier losses following news that the U.S. will delay tariffs on certain Chinese products until December, as the two nations look to continue discussions on trade. 

 
Gold Pares Early Advance as Trade Hopes Boost Risk Assets

Gold prices erased an early rally after the U.S. Trade Representative said it would delay some tariffs on Chinese imports and China's Xinhua News Agency reported that officials from both sides plan to continue talks in two weeks. 

 
Mortgage Debt Hits Record, Eclipsing 2008 Peak

U.S. mortgage debt reached a record in the second quarter, exceeding its 2008 peak as the financial crisis unfolded. 

 
German Economic Expectations Fall Sharply

German economic expectations collapsed in August, a sign that financial market experts' continue to see restrained economic growth in Germany for the next six months, the ZEW economic research institute said. 

 
U.K. Real Wages Grow at Fastest Pace in Four Years

Wages in the U.K. rose in the second quarter at their fastest pace after inflation for four years, likely reinforcing the Bank of England's case for nudging up interest rates in the coming years. 

 
Yield Curve Telegraphs Recession, but Its Wires Are Crossed

The yield on a 10-year Treasury note has fallen below the yield on a 3-month bill, the most-reliable signal yet found of danger ahead. But Treasurys of other maturities don't show an inversion. What's going on? 

 
Greek Stocks Poised for Best Performance in 20 Years

Greek stocks are headed for their best year in two decades amid investors' optimism that a new government will be able to pare back austerity measures and revive the debt-laden economy.

CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GOLD -0.85% 1500.79 Delayed Quote.17.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.44% 61.16 Delayed Quote.6.61%
WTI 3.88% 56.95 Delayed Quote.19.45%
