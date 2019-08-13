U.S. Stocks Rally on Tariff Delay

Stocks, bond yields and commodities jumped as news that the U.S. would delay some tariffs against China rekindled investors' hopes for an eventual trade truce.

The U.S. will delay some tariffs against China on items such as cellphones, laptops and toys until Dec. 15, softening the blow of levies that were scheduled to take effect Sept. 1 on $300 billion of imports.

Argentine Vote Slams U.S. Bond Funds

Some mutual funds allocated more than 10% to Argentine bonds that crashed this week.

Inflation Picked Up in July

U.S. consumer prices rose at a robust pace in July on the back of higher prices for energy and most other goods and services, a possible sign that inflation is finding its footing after a weak start to the year.

Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two mortgage-finance firms that back nearly half of U.S. mortgages, will have to consider credit-score alternatives to Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score when determining a mortgage applicant's creditworthiness.

Hong Kong Protesters, Police Clash at Airport

Police clashed with protesters at Hong Kong's international airport late Tuesday, capping a second day of snarled travel plans with a bout of violence.

Oil Moves Higher on Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks

Oil futures moved higher Tuesday, giving up earlier losses following news that the U.S. will delay tariffs on certain Chinese products until December, as the two nations look to continue discussions on trade.

Gold Pares Early Advance as Trade Hopes Boost Risk Assets

Gold prices erased an early rally after the U.S. Trade Representative said it would delay some tariffs on Chinese imports and China's Xinhua News Agency reported that officials from both sides plan to continue talks in two weeks.

Mortgage Debt Hits Record, Eclipsing 2008 Peak

U.S. mortgage debt reached a record in the second quarter, exceeding its 2008 peak as the financial crisis unfolded.

German Economic Expectations Fall Sharply

German economic expectations collapsed in August, a sign that financial market experts' continue to see restrained economic growth in Germany for the next six months, the ZEW economic research institute said.