The Good News Behind China's Dreadful Economic Numbers

Any sign that China is weaning itself off unsustainable credit booms deserves some celebration.

German Economy Contracts

Germany's economy shrank 0.1% in the second quarter as trade dragged down growth amid worries that the country could slip into a recession.

China Industrial Production Rose 4.8% in July

Value-added industrial output in China rose 4.8% in July from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.3% increase in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Argentine Markets Steady, but Political Instability Drives Uncertainty

Some economists said the country is heading for prolonged financial instability amid the growing likelihood that the left-wing Peronist movement will return to power in October elections.

Argentine Vote Slams U.S. Bond Funds

Some mutual funds allocated more than 10% to Argentine bonds that crashed this week.

Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two mortgage-finance firms that back nearly half of U.S. mortgages, will have to consider credit-score alternatives to Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score when determining a mortgage applicant's creditworthiness.

U.S. Stocks Rally on Tariff Delay

Stocks, bond yields and commodities jumped as news that the U.S. would delay some tariffs against China rekindled investors' hopes for an eventual trade truce.

U.S. Retreats on Chinese Tariff Threats, Stocks Soar

The U.S. will delay some tariffs against China on items such as cellphones, laptops and toys until Dec. 15, softening the blow of levies that were scheduled to take effect Sept. 1 on $300 billion of imports.

Inflation Picked Up in July

U.S. consumer prices rose at a robust pace in July on the back of higher prices for energy and most other goods and services, a possible sign that inflation is finding its footing after a weak start to the year.

Hong Kong Protesters, Police Clash at Airport

Police clashed with protesters at Hong Kong's international airport late Tuesday, capping a second day of snarled travel plans with a bout of violence.