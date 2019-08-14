Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/14/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Flash a Recession Warning

U.S. stocks tumbled and Treasury markets sent a new recession signal after weak German and Chinese economic data stoked fears of an impending global slowdown. 

 
Bond Rally Drives 30-Year Treasury Yield to Record Low

Another wave of buying in the U.S. government-bond market pushed the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond to a record low, the latest sign of mounting economic anxiety. 

 
Poor Chinese and German Economic Data Fan Fears of Global Slowdown

Fears rose of a spiraling economic slowdown in Europe and Asia after two industrial powerhouses, Germany and China, reported weak data. 

 
Safety in the Stock Market Is Getting Expensive

Investors flocked toward safe-haven stocks amid a market selloff, including utilities, real-estate and consumer-staple shares. But gains across those sectors have pushed price-to-earnings ratios higher. 

 
Oil Tumbles on Renewed Demand Worries

Oil prices slid, falling alongside stocks and other risky assets, after downbeat economic news from China and Germany fueled fresh worries about a slowdown in global growth. 

 
Ethanol Hits Five-Year Low as Stocks Rise

Ethanol futures prices are trading at five-year lows, adding the corn-based fuel to the roster of agricultural commodities piling up in storage across the U.S. 

 
Repo Rates Fuel Concern Over Mounting U.S. Debt

The elevated cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasurys as collateral highlights the expense of widening budget deficits, even as U.S. 10- and 30-year yields are near record lows. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Rose 0.2% in July

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. rose 0.2% in July from June, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.1% decline. 

 
U.S. Retreat on New Tariffs Gives Beijing Breathing Room on Trade Talks

The U.S. move to postpone imposition of tariffs on $156 billion in Chinese goods is being regarded in Beijing as a step toward detente, increasing the likelihood that China sends negotiators to attend scheduled trade talks in September. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels, to 440.5 million barrels, as refinery activity slowed down, according to government data.

