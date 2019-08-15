Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/15/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Stem Slide After U.S. Rout

Stocks began to stabilize a day after the Dow industrials posted its largest decline this year on growing fears of a recession. However, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note extended its decline. 

 
Norges Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 1.25%

Norway's central bank left the key interest rate unchanged at 1.25% on Thursday, as expected, but cautioned that global economic risks are creating uncertainty around future policy rates. 

 
Trump Says Fed Should Cut Rates as Growth Concerns Jar Markets

President Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates more aggressively after fears about a global-growth slowdown rippled through financial markets. 

 
Trump Ties Trade Deal to China Action in Hong Kong

President Trump suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi Jinping to discuss the escalating crisis in Hong Kong and warned China it must respond "humanely" to the protests if it wants to strike a trade deal. 

 
Warning Signs Point to a Global Slowdown

Signs pointing to a deepening global economic slowdown-and the risk of recession-are flashing more brightly as China and Germany, the world's second- and fourth-largest economies, post figures showing sluggishness and U.S. stocks tumble. 

 
Safety in the Stock Market Is Getting Expensive

Investors have turned toward safe-haven stocks amid a market selloff, including utilities, real-estate and consumer-staple shares. But gains across those sectors have pushed price-to-earnings ratios higher. 

 
RBA Official Says Australia Supported Amid Trade Dispute

The U.S.-China trade dispute will slow global growth, but Australia has been largely insulated from the tensions so far, even catching a tailwind from rising commodity prices, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said. 

 
Australia Job Market Defies Economic Slowdown

Australia's labor market continued to defy signs of a slowdown in the economy, with more than 41,000 jobs created in July. 

 
China New Home Price Gains Softened in July

The growth in China's housing prices moderated in July as the nation's top leaders signaled tighter property controls. 

 
Dow Sheds 800 in Biggest Drop of Year

The Dow industrials posted their largest decline this year and bond markets sent a recession warning signal, highlighting anxiety on Wall Street about the prospects for the decadelong economic expansion.

