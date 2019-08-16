Log in
08/16/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Slower Tourist Traffic Adds to Retailers' Woes

Retailers have seen fewer tourists in their U.S. stores this summer, piling on to challenges like volatile trade policy and geopolitical tensions. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Decreased 4.0% in July

Home building in the U.S. fell for a third straight month, showing that rising labor and material costs continue to dent the pace of home construction. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise but Remain on Track for Weekly Losses

U.S. stocks climbed for a second straight session but remain on track for modest weekly declines as investors parse signs of slowing economic growth. 

 
Trade Jitters Dent Consumer Sentiment

U.S. household sentiment dropped to a seven-month low in August, as consumers took fright from the implications of trade uncertainties and the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut. 

 
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC downgraded its 2019 oil demand growth forecast for the second time in three months and cut its projections for global economic growth. 

 
China's Floundering Crackdown on Household Debt

Chinese state power may have found its limit in the effort to keep household debt in check. 

 
Some Investors Are Betting the Flight to Bonds Is Overdone

A hearty pack of skeptical investors sees bond markets as overly pessimistic and is making bets against debt securities that are overbought-just in case yields rise in the months ahead as the market reassesses the economy. 

 
Despite Reprieve, New Tariffs Will Hit Wide Range of Consumer Goods

President Trump may have delayed tariffs on some Chinese goods to spare holiday shoppers, but consumers are likely to feel the pinch anyway, economists say. 

 
Investors Flock to Gold ETFs

Gold exchange-traded funds are regaining their luster. Investors poured about $2.6 billion into gold-backed ETFs in July, increasing their collective holdings to 2,600 tons-the highest total since March 2013, data from the World Gold Council show. 

 
IRS to Cryptocurrency Owners: Come Clean, or Else!

The Internal Revenue Service is on the war path against Americans who haven't reported income from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

BITCOIN - EURO 2.08% 9472.088 End-of-day quote.167.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 58.5 Delayed Quote.8.88%
WTI -0.13% 54.64 Delayed Quote.21.01%
