Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Expected Volcker Rule Update a Win for Large Banks

An update of the Volcker rule expected next week will deliver a victory to large banks that have fought regulators' efforts to clarify trading definitions, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Trump Spoke With Banking Chiefs Wednesday as Market Fell

President Trump held a conference call with the chief executives of three major U.S. banks on Wednesday, the day the stock market saw a precipitous drop and the configuration of interest rates prompted fears of a potential coming recession, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise but Notch Modest Weekly Loss

U.S. stocks climbed for a second consecutive session but notched modest weekly losses as investors continue to parse signs of slowing economic growth. 

 
Slower Tourist Traffic Adds to Retailers' Woes

Retailers have seen fewer tourists in their U.S. stores this summer, piling on to challenges like volatile trade policy and geopolitical tensions. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Decreased 4.0% in July

Home building in the U.S. fell for a third straight month, showing that rising labor and material costs continue to dent the pace of home construction. 

 
Trade Jitters Dent Consumer Sentiment

U.S. household sentiment dropped to a seven-month low in August, as consumers took fright from the implications of trade uncertainties and the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut. 

 
Despite Reprieve, New Tariffs Will Hit Wide Range of Consumer Goods

President Trump may have delayed tariffs on some Chinese goods to spare holiday shoppers, but consumers are likely to feel the pinch anyway, economists say. 

 
Some Investors Are Betting the Flight to Bonds Is Overdone

A hearty pack of skeptical investors sees bond markets as overly pessimistic and is making bets against debt securities that are overbought-just in case yields rise in the months ahead as the market reassesses the economy. 

 
Fitch Cuts Argentina Sovereign Ratings to 'CCC' from 'B'

Fitch Ratings cut its sovereign ratings of Argentina to "CCC" from "B" on Friday. 

 
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC downgraded its 2019 oil demand growth forecast for the second time in three months and cut its projections for global economic growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -4.38% 60.812 Delayed Quote.55.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 58.66 Delayed Quote.8.88%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -4.23% 54.833 Delayed Quote.60.12%
WTI 0.07% 54.77 Delayed Quote.21.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00pCyberTexas Foundation will host 2019 San Antonio Cyber Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony
SE
05:58pHealth Care Up as Risk Appetite Buoys Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:57pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : August 12-16
PU
05:47pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Publishes Third Working Paper on Rule Amendments
PU
05:44pIndustrials Up on Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:43pMaterials up Amid Hopes for Stimulus -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:34pNew York City Bus, Subway Riders Could Face Service Cuts in Fall
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pTexas Systems Group Named to List of 501 Top IT Managed Service Providers in the World
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PERRIGO COMPANY PLC : PERRIGO : SC 13D/A
2Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
5BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group