Yield-Curve Inversion May Be Good News for This Lagging Stock Sector

Last week's yield-curve inversion might have been a good sign for the stock market's biggest laggard this year: energy stocks.

Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stocks bounced higher, buoyed by a rally among shares of banks and technology companies.

Fed Chief Wedged Between a Slowing Economy and an Angry President

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faces scrutiny from markets and the White House over his stewardship of interest rates in an economy that has been unsettled by a trade dispute with China and fears of recession.

Investors Seek Havens as Growth Fears Persist

Investors are snapping up safer assets including gold, dividend-paying stocks and the Japanese yen, underlining anxiety over trade tensions and slowing global growth.

Pot Industry Underestimates Old-School Dealers

Traditional drug dealers are still formidable competitors in states where cannabis is legal. Governments planning for huge tax windfalls and investors expecting rapid market-share gains have to adjust to a slower burn.

Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Are Investing in Fintech Firm Acorns

Acorns Grow wants to go viral-and it has enlisted A-Rod and J.Lo to help. The influencer strategy is the brainchild of Acorns CEO Noah Kerner, who is trying to transform the company from a niche savings app into a bank alternative.

Eurozone Inflation Eased More Sharply Than Estimated

Consumer prices in the eurozone eased more sharply than first estimated in July as inflation remained far below the European Central Bank's target.

Bloomberg: Germany Could Spend $55 Billion On Stimulus -- MarketWatch

The German government could come up with $55 billion in stimulus should the country's economy fall on hard times, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Sunday, according to Bloomberg News.