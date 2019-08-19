Trump Calls for a Big Fed Rate Cut, Again Criticizes Powell

President Trump called for the Fed to sharply cut interest rates and again criticized the central bank's chairman for a "horrendous lack of vision," while reiterating his belief that the U.S. economy is strong.

Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stocks bounced higher, buoyed by a rally among shares of banks and technology companies.

U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise as Treasury Again Explores Ultralong Bonds

The Treasury Department's latest expression of interest in issuing bonds with 50-year and 100-year maturities weighed on demand for existing Treasurys on Monday.

U.S. Bank Regulator Pitches Low-Income Lending Rule Changes

A Trump-appointed bank regulator is touring the country trying to sell his plans to modify lower-income lending requirements and overcome resistance from other regulators, banks and community advocates.

Trump Administration Delays Ban on Huawei Working With U.S. Firms

The Trump administration extended the length of a license that has enabled China's Huawei Technologies to continue working with U.S. customers despite national-security concerns.

Fed Chief Wedged Between a Slowing Economy and an Angry President

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faces scrutiny from markets and the White House over his stewardship of interest rates in an economy that has been unsettled by a trade dispute with China and fears of recession.

Investors Seek Havens as Growth Fears Persist

Investors are snapping up safer assets including gold, dividend-paying stocks and the Japanese yen, underlining anxiety over trade tensions and slowing global growth.

Pot Industry Underestimates Old-School Dealers

Traditional drug dealers are still formidable competitors in states where cannabis is legal. Governments planning for huge tax windfalls and investors expecting rapid market-share gains have to adjust to a slower burn.

Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Are Investing in Fintech Firm Acorns

Acorns Grow wants to go viral-and it has enlisted A-Rod and J.Lo to help. The influencer strategy is the brainchild of Acorns CEO Noah Kerner, who is trying to transform the company from a niche savings app into a bank alternative.