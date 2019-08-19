Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/19/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
States to Move Forward With Antitrust Probe of Big Tech Firms

A group of state attorneys general is preparing to move forward with a joint antitrust investigation of big technology companies, according to people familiar with the situation, adding another layer of scrutiny to an industry already under a federal spotlight. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Still Doesn't See Need to Lower Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren remains worried that central bank interest-rate cuts are unwarranted and could destabilize the financial sector-but signaled he's open to action if convinced the economy was taking a turn for the worse. 

 
Trump Calls for a Big Fed Rate Cut, Again Criticizes Powell

President Trump called for the Fed to sharply cut interest rates and again criticized the central bank's chairman for a "horrendous lack of vision," while reiterating his belief that the U.S. economy is strong. 

 
China's PBOC Sets New Benchmark Lending Rates Lower

China's central bank has lowered its new benchmark lending rates in a bid to guide borrowing costs down as the economy expands at its slowest pace in decades. 

 
RBA in Wait-And-See Mode on Another Rate Cut

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it would wait a bit before deciding to cut rates further to support an economy navigating an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute and several domestic headwinds. 

 
U.S. Bank Regulator Pitches Low-Income Lending Rule Changes

A Trump-appointed bank regulator is touring the country trying to sell his plans to modify lower-income lending requirements and overcome resistance from other regulators, banks and community advocates. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stocks kicked off the week with gains, buoyed by a rally among shares of banks and technology companies. 

 
U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise as Treasury Again Explores Ultralong Bonds

The Treasury Department's latest expression of interest in issuing bonds with 50-year and 100-year maturities weighed on demand for existing Treasurys on Monday. 

 
Trump Administration Delays Ban on Huawei Working With U.S. Firms

The Trump administration extended the length of a license that has enabled China's Huawei Technologies to continue working with U.S. customers despite national-security concerns. 

 
Investors Seek Havens as Growth Fears Persist

Investors are snapping up safer assets including gold, dividend-paying stocks and the Japanese yen, underlining anxiety over trade tensions and slowing global growth.

