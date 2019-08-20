Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/20/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Trump Examining Various Tax Cuts to Bolster the Economy

President Trump said the White House is examining proposals to bolster the economy, including reducing capital-gains taxes, while maintaining that growth remains strong. 

 
Banks Get Some Relief in Volcker-Rule Changes

Banks are on the verge of getting some relief from Volcker-rule limits on speculative trading, one of the industry's priorities in amending the regulations put in place after the financial crisis. 

 
Stocks Waver Amid Uncertainty on Rates, Trade Talks

Major U.S. stock indexes fell and investors resumed their buying of less risky assets, putting the market's recent recovery temporarily on hold. 

 
Volatility for Retailers Isn't Over, Options Indicate

It has been a wild earnings season for retailers, and options traders are bracing for bigger stock swings for some shops. 

 
Shrinking U.S. Crude Discount Threatens Exports

The discount of the U.S. crude-oil benchmark to the global Brent price has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, driven by an expansion in pipelines. 

 
Italian Prime Minister to Resign, Declaring End of Coalition

Italy's government collapsed, plunging the economically fragile country into deeper political turmoil and triggering a scramble to form a new governing coalition or hold snap elections that far-right populists would likely win. 

 
Traders Bet on Falling Volatility

Stock volatility has receded in recent days, and some investors have bet the tranquility will persist. 

 
Don't Expect a Meaningful Fiscal Push From Germany

The German economy needs new sources of growth. Investors shouldn't count on fiscal stimulus to be one of them, even if the government loosens the purse strings a bit. 

 
Beijing Tiptoes Toward Cheaper Loans for Capital-Starved Companies

China's central bank set new reference lending rates lower in its latest push to cut borrowing costs for struggling small businesses, but economists say the move could be too small to counter the country's economic slowdown. 

 
Junk-Bond Investors Turn Picky as Slowdown Talk Swirls

Debt investors are shying away from junk bonds with lower credit ratings such as those from Rite Aid, PetSmart and EP Energy, as concerns about the economic outlook ripple through financial markets.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 60.12 Delayed Quote.7.76%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN -1.77%End-of-day quote.-72.80%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM -0.39% 0.0014 End-of-day quote.-46.27%
RIPPLE - EURO -2.86% 0.2472 End-of-day quote.-20.05%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -2.81% 0.2743 End-of-day quote.-23.89%
RITE AID CORPORATION -2.77% 5.62 Delayed Quote.716.04%
WTI 0.25% 56.09 Delayed Quote.20.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:03pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Protecting the value of Alberta's energy exports
PU
06:02pTrump, advisers looking at ways to boost U.S. economy as markets fear recession
RE
05:56pTrump Examining Various Tax Cuts to Bolster the Economy -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:54pToll Brothers earnings beat on higher home prices
RE
05:53pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Memorandum on Launch of Spacecraft Containing Space Nuclear Systems
PU
05:47pPES layoffs accelerate as Philadelphia refinery closes
RE
05:43pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA awards over $1.3 million to Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for water quality protection
PU
05:43pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA awards over $8.4 million to California State Water Resources Control Board for water quality protection
PU
05:36pImports of Chinese steel racks injure U.S. industry - U.S. ITC
RE
05:34pConsumer Companies Flat on Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
