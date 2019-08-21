Fed's Daly: July Rate Cut Was Right Move, Recession Not Imminent

The Fed was right to lower rates in July, as it sought to keep the economy on a path of growth, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Tuesday.

Trump Weighs Options to Spur the Economy

President Trump said he is considering measures to bolster the economy, including a possible reduction in capital-gains taxes, and continued to press the Fed to cut rates even as he played down warning signs of a possible slowdown.

Banks Get Some Relief in Volcker-Rule Changes

Banks are on the verge of getting some relief from Volcker-rule limits on speculative trading, one of the industry's priorities in amending the regulations put in place after the financial crisis.

Volatility for Retailers Isn't Over, Options Indicate

It has been a wild earnings season for retailers, and options traders are bracing for bigger stock swings for some shops.

Stocks Waver Amid Uncertainty on Rates, Trade Talks

Major U.S. stock indexes fell and investors resumed their buying of less risky assets, putting the market's recent recovery temporarily on hold.

Shrinking U.S. Crude Discount Threatens Exports

The discount of the U.S. crude-oil benchmark to the global Brent price has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, driven by an expansion in pipelines.

Italian Government Collapses, Setting Up a Power Struggle

The economically fragile country plunged into deeper political turmoil amid a scramble to form a new governing coalition or hold snap elections that far-right populists would likely win.

Traders Bet on Falling Volatility

Stock volatility has receded in recent days, and some investors have bet the tranquility will persist.

Don't Expect a Meaningful Fiscal Push From Germany

The German economy needs new sources of growth. Investors shouldn't count on fiscal stimulus to be one of them, even if the government loosens the purse strings a bit.

Junk-Bond Investors Turn Picky as Slowdown Talk Swirls

Debt investors are shying away from junk bonds with lower credit ratings such as those from Rite Aid, PetSmart and EP Energy, as concerns about the economic outlook ripple through financial markets.