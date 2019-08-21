Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes

Global stocks gained after President Trump said he was weighing measures to boost the world's largest economy.

Fed Minutes to Show Committee Divide on Last Month's Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its July meeting Wednesday, shedding light on its decision to cut rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Slowing Buybacks Remove Pillar of Stock Market

U.S. corporations are repurchasing their own shares at the slowest pace in 18 months, a potential sign of more volatility as the buyback bonanza from the corporate tax overhaul wanes.

Fed's Daly: July Rate Cut Was Right Move, Recession Not Imminent

The Fed was right to lower rates in July, as it sought to keep the economy on a path of growth, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Tuesday.

Trump Weighs Options to Spur the Economy

President Trump said he is considering measures to bolster the economy, including a possible reduction in capital-gains taxes, and continued to press the Fed to cut rates even as he played down warning signs of a possible slowdown.

Banks Get Some Relief in Volcker-Rule Changes

Banks are on the verge of getting some relief from Volcker-rule limits on speculative trading, one of the industry's priorities in amending the regulations put in place after the financial crisis.

Fund Manager Roundup: Market Too Optimistic on Fed Rate Cuts: Mirabaud

The market has got too ahead of itself in its expectations regarding the number of rate cuts the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to implement over the next 12 months, Gero Jung, chief economist of Mirabaud tells Dow Jones Newswires in an interview.

Volatility for Retailers Isn't Over, Options Indicate

It has been a wild earnings season for retailers, and options traders are bracing for bigger stock swings for some shops.

Stocks Waver Amid Uncertainty on Rates, Trade Talks

Major U.S. stock indexes fell and investors resumed their buying of less risky assets, putting the market's recent recovery temporarily on hold.

Shrinking U.S. Crude Discount Threatens Exports

The discount of the U.S. crude-oil benchmark to the global Brent price has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, driven by an expansion in pipelines.