08/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
In Reversal, Trump Says He Is No Longer Considering Tax Cuts

President Trump said Wednesday he was no longer looking at any form of tax cuts, in a stark reversal from a day earlier. 

 
Federal Deficits to Grow More Than Expected in Next Decade, CBO Says

Federal deficits are projected to grow much more than expected over the next decade thanks to the two-year budget agreement struck last month, the Congressional Budget Office said. 

 
Stocks Climb on Strong Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks surged after strong earnings reports from retailers eased some fears about slowing economic growth. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Picked Up in July

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes picked up in July, suggesting that lower mortgage rates are beginning to drive sales after a weak spring selling season. 

 
Slowing Buybacks Remove Pillar of Stock Market

U.S. corporations are repurchasing their own shares at the slowest pace in 18 months, a potential sign of more volatility as the buyback bonanza from the corporate tax overhaul wanes. 

 
Fed Minutes to Show Committee Divide on Last Month's Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its July meeting Wednesday, shedding light on its decision to cut rates for the first time in more than a decade. 

 
Crude-Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Picks Up

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a greater-than-expected 2.7 million barrels last week as refinery activity sped up, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 312,000 barrels. 

 
Germany for First Time Sells 30-Year Bonds With Negative Yields

In an unprecedented move, Germany sold 30-year bonds at a negative yield, as investors desperate for safe assets bet that further falls in yields will boost the value of the bonds in the future. 

 
Strong Demand for Bank Bonds Allays Fears From Sinking Shares

The relatively strong performance of bank bonds is sending an encouraging signal at a time when financial stocks are under pressure from recession fears. 

 
Canada Inflation Rate Rose in July

Canada's annual inflation rate held firm at 2.0% in July, defying market expectations for a deceleration as month-over-month gasoline prices rose.

LONDON BRENT OIL 0.77% 60.58 Delayed Quote.7.76%
WTI -0.12% 56.09 Delayed Quote.20.64%
