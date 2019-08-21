Fed Officials Viewed July Rate Cut as 'Recalibration' of Policy

Federal Reserve officials saw their move to cut interest rates last month as a "recalibration" rather than the start of a more aggressive easing cycle and were reluctant at their latest policy meeting to say how future moves would unfold.

U.S. Job Growth Weaker Through March Than Earlier Reported, New Data Show

The Labor Department lowered its estimate of total U.S. employment in March by 501,000, or 0.3%, as part of an annual report that uses state unemployment records to give a more precise snapshot of the job market.

Fannie, Freddie Plan Is Likely Released Next Month

The Trump administration is preparing to release as early as the first part of September its long-awaited plan to return Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to private-shareholder ownership.

Federal Deficits to Grow More Than Expected in Next Decade, CBO Says

Federal deficits are projected to grow by $809 billion, to $12.2 trillion, over the next decade thanks to the two-year budget agreement struck last month, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Germany for First Time Sells 30-Year Bonds With Negative Yields

In an unprecedented move, Germany sold 30-year bonds at a negative yield, as investors desperate for safe assets bet that further falls in yields will boost the value of the bonds in the future.

Slowing Buybacks Remove Pillar of Stock Market

U.S. corporations are repurchasing their own shares at the slowest pace in 18 months, a potential sign of more volatility as the buyback bonanza from the corporate tax overhaul wanes.

Stocks Climb on Strong Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks surged after strong earnings reports from retailers eased some fears about slowing economic growth.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Picked Up in July

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes picked up in July, suggesting that lower mortgage rates are beginning to drive sales after a weak spring selling season.

Strong Demand for Bank Bonds Allays Fears From Sinking Shares

The relatively strong performance of bank bonds is sending an encouraging signal at a time when financial stocks are under pressure from recession fears.

Crude-Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Picks Up

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a greater-than-expected 2.7 million barrels last week as refinery activity sped up, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 312,000 barrels.