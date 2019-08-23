Powell Says Fed Prepared to Provide Stimulus if a Slowdown Hits U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to provide more stimulus if a global economic slowdown, aggravated in recent weeks by geopolitical events and trade policy uncertainty, hurts the U.S. economy.

China to Impose Tariffs on $75 Billion More of U.S. Goods

China will impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products in response to U.S. tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods. The country will also resume tariffs of 25% on U.S. vehicles and 5% on U.S. auto parts starting Dec. 15.

U.S. New Home Sales Fell in July

Purchases of newly built single-family homes decreased 12.8% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 635,000 in July, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a sales pace of 650,000 in July.

Italian Party Leaders Face Tight Deadline to Form a Government

Italy's president gave party leaders five days to form a new government and avoid early elections that could deepen the uncertainty in one of Europe's largest economies.

Seoul Cycle: Korea Feels the Trade War Burn

South Korean stocks are among the world's worst performers this year, as its export-focused companies grapple with not one, but two trade fights and slowing global growth.

Oil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears

Oil prices fell after China said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products including crude imports, the latest protectionist trade policy that could crimp fuel consumption.

Hunter Harrison's Train Overhaul Starts Running Out of Steam

Precision-scheduled railroading, the industrywide system to boost efficiency pioneered by the late Hunter Harrison, led to widespread improvements in recent years. But the momentum from that shift is now fading.

Mexican Economic Output Unchanged in Second Quarter

Mexico's economic activity was flat in the second quarter, as a modest increase in services offset declines in industrial output and agricultural production.

Kaplan: Risks From Global Growth, Trade Uncertainty Could Mean Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he supported the central bank's move to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point last month-and is open to another reduction in the months ahead.

Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Retreat: A Cheat Sheet

Here is a rundown of attendees and what to expect during the annual economic gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo., kicking off Thursday evening.