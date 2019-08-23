Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Powell Says Fed Prepared to Provide Stimulus if a Slowdown Hits U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to provide more stimulus if a global economic slowdown, aggravated in recent weeks by geopolitical events and trade policy uncertainty, hurts the U.S. economy. 

 
China to Impose Tariffs on $75 Billion More of U.S. Goods

China will impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products in response to U.S. tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods. The country will also resume tariffs of 25% on U.S. vehicles and 5% on U.S. auto parts starting Dec. 15. 

 
U.S. New Home Sales Fell in July

Purchases of newly built single-family homes decreased 12.8% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 635,000 in July, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a sales pace of 650,000 in July. 

 
Italian Party Leaders Face Tight Deadline to Form a Government

Italy's president gave party leaders five days to form a new government and avoid early elections that could deepen the uncertainty in one of Europe's largest economies. 

 
Seoul Cycle: Korea Feels the Trade War Burn

South Korean stocks are among the world's worst performers this year, as its export-focused companies grapple with not one, but two trade fights and slowing global growth. 

 
Oil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears

Oil prices fell after China said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products including crude imports, the latest protectionist trade policy that could crimp fuel consumption. 

 
Hunter Harrison's Train Overhaul Starts Running Out of Steam

Precision-scheduled railroading, the industrywide system to boost efficiency pioneered by the late Hunter Harrison, led to widespread improvements in recent years. But the momentum from that shift is now fading. 

 
Mexican Economic Output Unchanged in Second Quarter

Mexico's economic activity was flat in the second quarter, as a modest increase in services offset declines in industrial output and agricultural production. 

 
Kaplan: Risks From Global Growth, Trade Uncertainty Could Mean Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he supported the central bank's move to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point last month-and is open to another reduction in the months ahead. 

 
Central Bankers' Jackson Hole Retreat: A Cheat Sheet

Here is a rundown of attendees and what to expect during the annual economic gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyo., kicking off Thursday evening.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUNTER GROUP ASA -3.37% 3.3 Delayed Quote.5.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.23% 58.69 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI -3.19% 53.65 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Wellit UK Limited launches in Aberdeen
PU
11:27aQualcomm wins partial stay in antitrust ruling
RE
11:27aDAVID HENRY : Worldpay charges, disclosed in fine print, anger small U.S. merchants
RE
11:22aWall St drops 1% after Trump's China salvo
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:15aTrump asks who is bigger enemy, Fed Chair Powell or China's Xi?
RE
11:07aFor world's central banks, a call to hang together
RE
11:06aDollar falls as Fed's Powell leans dovish
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
5CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group