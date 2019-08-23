Trump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China

President Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies doing business in China to explore relocating their operations after Beijing unveiled new tariffs on U.S. goods, the latest twists in a trade war that showed anew its potency to rattle investors, confound central bankers, and cloud the global economy.

Stocks, Bond Yields Fall on Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks slumped on escalating trade tensions after China said it would impose retaliatory tariffs and President Trump vowed to respond.

Powell Issues Warning Over Trade, Signals More Rate Cuts Are Possible

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave his most forceful warning yet about the risks to the U.S. economy from escalating trade tensions and the limits to the central bank's ability to cushion any fallout.

U.S. New Home Sales Fell in July

Purchases of newly built single-family homes decreased 12.8% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 635,000 in July, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a sales pace of 650,000 in July.

Papers Outline Increased Fed Focus on Global Factors and Communication

Two papers presented at the Kansas City Fed's policy symposium offered recommendations for central bankers to improve policy-making during a period of increased economic uncertainty.

Brexit Bargain Shoppers: Investors Snap Up Peppa Pig, Beer and Jet Technology

While many investors are nervous about Brexit, others appear to see bargains, judging by a string of major acquisitions by foreigners of U.K.-listed companies.

Italian Party Leaders Face Tight Deadline to Form a Government

Italy's president gave party leaders five days to form a new government and avoid early elections that could deepen the uncertainty in one of Europe's largest economies.

South Korea Feels the Trade War Burn

South Korean stocks are among the world's worst performers this year, as its export-focused companies grapple with not one, but two trade fights and slowing global growth.

Oil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears

Oil prices fell after China said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products including crude imports, the latest protectionist trade policy that could crimp fuel consumption.

Hunter Harrison's Train Overhaul Starts Running Out of Steam

Precision-scheduled railroading, the industrywide system to boost efficiency pioneered by the late Hunter Harrison, led to widespread improvements in recent years. But the momentum from that shift is now fading.