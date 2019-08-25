Economy Week Ahead: Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department releases data on durable goods orders and personal income. Canada issues GDP numbers, and China publishes factory numbers.

Central Bankers Worry About Trump's Tactics to Reorder Global Trade

The world's central bankers are increasingly worried that President Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways that they can't easily fix.

Trump Says U.S. and Japan Have Reached Trade Deal in Principle

President Trump said the U.S. and Japan had reached a trade deal "in principle" that would pave the way for more U.S. farm exports to Japan, while dropping the threat of U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars.

China's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy

China's central bank adjusted interest-rate mechanisms Sunday for the second time this month, this time focused on mortgage loans, in what it said was a bid to price them closer to market rates but also in ways that might avoid further inflating property prices.

Electric Vehicle Shift Will Keep a Lid on Oil Prices

The world may be moving away from gas guzzlers quicker than planned. Oil prognosticators should take note.

Latest Stock Volatility Adds to August Turbulence

Stocks enter the final week of the month coming off one of their rockiest stretches of 2019, the latest example of tariff-induced volatility that has some investors bracing for more fluctuation.

Diverging Paths of Stocks and Data Vex Investors

Investors say they are finding it increasingly difficult to reconcile the sustained rise in share prices with widening cracks in the U.S. economy.

Target, Facebook, Ford: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are stocks whose moves shaped the week in business news

Trump Lashes Out at China, Sending Markets Falling

President Trump said he ordered U.S. companies doing business in China to explore relocating their operations and stiffened tariffs on Chinese imports after Beijing unveiled its own new tariffs on U.S. goods, the latest twists in a trade war that showed anew its potency to rattle investors, confound central bankers and cloud the global economy.

Stocks, Bond Yields Fall on Trade Tensions

The Dow closed 623 points lower after China said it would impose retaliatory tariffs and President Trump vowed to respond. Treasury yields also sank, as did commodities markets that are sensitive to the two countries' trade battle.